I love my Sonos Beam 2, and you, too, can get one for $130 off in this Black Friday soundbar deal

Scoring a Sonos product with any type of discount is usually a rare opportunity, but this Black Friday really delivered on deals. Sure, you can save on the Ace headphones or the larger Arc soundbar, but I’m here to tell you about the Beam second generation.

I absolutely love my Sonos Beam 2; I listen to Bruce Springsteen – among other artists – and also use it for Dolby Atmos playback during movies and crisp sound when flipping through channels. Regardless of what I’ve thrown at it over the past few years or on the daily, it sounds great, and right now, you can get a Sonos Beam second-generation for $130 off on Amazon – that comes to just $369 (originally $499), which is an instant 26% discount and the lowest price ever.

Unlike the larger Sonos Arc or countless other soundbars, the Beam is pretty compact and looks right at home in front of most TVs. I have mine in front of a 55-inch, and thanks to the slim profile, it doesn’t block the view of the TV when placed directly in front.

Under the hood, Sonos packed a ton of audio tech inside, mainly five digital amplifiers, one tweeter, four mid-woofers, and three passive radiators, all coming together to create bold sound. The Sonos Beam 2 can get seriously loud but does not lose clarity at higher volumes.

As with other Sonos products, you can adjust the EQ mix in real-time via the Sonos app, and the Beam supports TruePlay if you have an iOS device to take the initial measurements. It all comes together for a great mix suitable for music, movies, TV shows, and even podcasts.

Especially at this discounted price of $369, I think the Sonos Beam 2 truly punches above its weight and can level up your TV-watching experience. Plus, you can use it when the screen is off for music playback and listen to how it fills your space. You can score it now on Amazon for just $369, down from $499.