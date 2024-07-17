Hurry! The coolest phone you can buy is $200 off at Amazon – but not for much longer

OnePlus has emerged as a real premium smartphone contender in recent years, and the company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, just hit a new record-low price as part of Amazon's annual Prime Day deals event.

Right now, you can pick up the 512GB variant of the OnePlus 12 for just $699.99 (was $899.99) at Amazon, which is cheaper than the current price you'll pay for equivalent variants of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro.

Why is this a big deal? Well, while those latter phones might get all the attention, the OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones for people in the know. In our OnePlus 12 review, we described the device as "the coolest phone you can buy, if you dare," and that assertion continues to ring true at the time of writing.

Today's best OnePlus 12 deal

OnePlus 12 (512GB): was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus 12 delivers better battery life, faster charging and a brighter screen than almost every other phone in its price range, and in emerald green, it looks the part, too (though Amazon's deal price also applies to the black model, if you'd prefer something more understated).

During testing, our main grip with the OnePlus 12 was its lack of AI features, which at the time made the phone stick out like a sore thumb when compared to its software-focused competitors. Now, though, OnePlus has added a host of AI tools to its latest flagship, bringing it in line with recent models from Samsung and Google. As a result, this deal is one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've come across so far.

More Prime Day OnePlus deals

OnePlus 12R (256GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

After something a little cheaper? Consider the OnePlus 12R, which, as we noted in our OnePlus 12R review, is basically a OnePlus 11 with a better display, a bigger battery, a simpler camera and a lower starting price. This 2024 handset is now an even more attractive proposition thanks to Amazon's $150 Prime Day discount, which brings its price down to a new record-low, so now is the time to buy the OnePlus 12R if you've been considering it.

