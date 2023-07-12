This Hoover Prime Day deal is your last chance to score a cordless vacuum today

Prime Day may be ending soon, but that doesn't mean all the best Prime Day deals are gone. We've just found an excellent discount on a cordless vacuum from Hoover, in fact.

Currently 40% off with this cordless vacuum deal that knocks its price down to £229 - it's lowest price yet, the Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is among the products that have hit their record-low price this year! With its original list price at £379.99, you're getting a whopping £150 price cut here, which is a week's worth of groceries for some folks.

This isn't the first time this particular model has dropped this low. The last time that we saw it this cheap was in May of this year. But seeing as the best cordless vacuums are among the most sought-after products in this year's Prime Day, at least in the UK, this deal is worth considering if you're seeking one yourself.

Last chance to grab this cordless vacuum deal before Prime Day ends

Lowest price ever HOOVER Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £229 at Amazon

With 30 minutes of battery life, a Turbo Mode for extra suction power, and Hoover's Anti-Twist tech that minimizes hair tangles and maintenance, this cordless vacuum from Hoover is just what your small home or apartment needs. And this Prime Day cordless vacuum deal knocks it down to its cheapest price ever, giving you £150 in savings.

We've seen a lot of excellent Prime Day vacuum deals, but this is definitely one of the deepest discounts we've found. Plus, not only is it from a trusted brand but the Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been praised by Amazon customers for a number of features.

While its battery life might not be as long, its suction power takes all the effort out of cleaning, even if you're dealing with a lot of pet hair. It also has Turbo Mode for deeper cleaning and a light that lets you see better in dark corners or under furniture. What's more, users have praised it for its minimal noise and ability to stand upright on its own - being a cordless vacuum user myself, I know this always comes in handy.

Needless to say, you're looking at one of the best Prime Day appliance deals this year.