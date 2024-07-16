Get your gaming rig ready for the inevitable GTA 6 PC port with these Prime Day GPU deals

Rockstar has yet to confirm or deny if GTA 6 will be coming to PC (so far just PS5 and Xbox versions have been mentioned), but it's very likely that we will see a PC version coming out at some point - and as with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it's also safe to assume that the GTA 6 PC port will be the definitive version, with better graphics and mod support.

That means it's not a bad idea to start thinking about upgrading your PC to make sure it can handle the ambitious open-world crime game, and with Amazon Prime Day cutting the prices on a range of graphics cards, now is a great time to get prepared. Sure, GTA 6 likely won't appear on PC until 2026 at the earliest, but there are plenty of brilliant PC games on sale already that you can enjoy while you wait.

Today's best graphics card deals

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Gaming OC: was $430 now $275 at Amazon

While from the previous generation, the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Gaming OC remains an excellent budget graphics card for 1080p gaming bolstered by its large 12GB VRAM pool and overclocking potential; you may also get solid 1440p figures when utilizing DLSS.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060 OC Edition: was $389.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

While only a slight discount, any money off the Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060 OC Edition is a win in our book. It features some of the best overclocking functionality of any mainstream Ada card complete with RGB lighting and more advanced cooling.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition: was $489.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

While there have been minor savings on the Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition in the past, down to $429, today's discount saves you a further $9 here in return to the historic lowest-ever rate.

Asus ProArt RTX 4060 Ti 16GB OC Edition: was $509.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

While the Asus ProArt RTX 4060 Ti 16GB OC Edition has previously been discounted, we've never seen it as cheap as this. Simply put, you're beating the previous historic lowest rate by a full $10 making now an ideal time to invest in the creator triple-fan configuration.

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aero OC V2: was $600 now $509.99 at Amazon

With a massive $90 saving, the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aero OC V2 becomes far more aggressive. Traditionally, the company's overclockable and white variants cost more, but you're saving nearly a full C-note here today.

MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 3X Black OC: was $839.99 now $789.99 at Amazon

While not the largest discount, this price drop is the first time we've seen the MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 3X Black OC come under $800. For reference, that's the MSRP of the Nvidia FE card, which gets you a triple fan model with overclocking potential.

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition: was $459.99 now $409.99 at Amazon

This awesome Prime Day graphics card deal gets you the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition for just $15 more than the MSRP of the card, significantly undercutting the premium nature of this variant.

Asus Dual RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition: was $420 now $394 at Amazon

It's a return to the previous historic lowest-ever price for the Asus Dual RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition which we previously saw over the Christmas period last year. Don't miss your shot at getting the dual-fan GPU for less.

Asus ProArt RTX 4070 Super OC Edition: was $689.99 now $619.99 at Amazon

This RTX 4070 Super OC variant is available with a hearty $70 discount. If you've been weighing up which version to invest in then this sale could be what you've been waiting for. Just be mindful of the added length with the three fans, but the 2.5-slot thickness should accommodate most builds.

These Nvidia GPUs are some of the best graphics cards money can buy right now, and thanks to features such as improved ray tracing and DLSS 3 upscaling, modern games will look - and run - amazingly well, especially on the 4060 and 4070 cards.

By the time GTA 6 finally lands on PC (again, nothing is confirmed but it would be very odd if we didn't get a PC port of what's likely to be one of the biggest video games of all time), these graphics cards should still be going strong - and you'll have had a few years of great gaming experiences in the meantime.

