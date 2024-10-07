Gear up for the PS5 Pro by securing the Sony Inzone H9 at its lowest-ever price

Are you a PS5 owner or someone who has recently placed a PS5 Pro pre-order? Then this deal on a high-end PS5 headset from Sony should be on your radar.

The Sony Inzone H9 is currently on sale for just $198 (was $299.99) at Amazon. This saves you a massive $101.99 and matches the lowest price that we have ever seen on this model at the online retail giant.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals

This year's Amazon Prime Day sales event may not have even officially begun quite yet, but this deal only goes to show that you can already find some fantastic discounts popping up here and there.

As a Sony Inzone product, the Sony Inzone H9 is a brilliant fit for PS5 and even the upcoming PS5 Pro. It boasts 360 degree spatial audio, plus active noise cancellation for an even more immersive gaming experience. Add on a flip to mute mic and you have something that's ideal for both single player and multiplayer gaming.

Today's best Sony Inzone deal

Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon

This is a $101.99 saving on the Sony Inzone H9, taking it down to its lowest-ever price. This headset is a brilliant fit for PS5 or PS5 Pro, boasting a wide set of features that improve the playing experience.

The Sony Inzone H9 has a 32 hour battery life, with a quick charge that allows you to squeeze an hour of game time out of a ten minute charge in a pinch. The flexible microphone has flip to mute functionality and is designed to deliver clear, audible communication.

In terms of compatibility, the Sony Inzone H9 works with PS5 and PC via its included 2.4GHz USB dongle. Like many of the best PS5 headsets, it has active noise cancellation that helps block out background noise.

You can browse more Prime Day Sony Inzone deals below.

Sony Inzone H5: was $149.99 now $128 at Amazon

If you would prefer a more budget-friendly model, then consider this $21.99 discount on the Sony Inzone H5. You lose active noise cancellation, but still get great 360 degree spatial audio.

If you're after another fantastic deal on a PlayStation headset, don't miss this other early Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deal on the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P. For other headset recommendations, don't forget to consult out dedicated guides to the best PC gaming headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK