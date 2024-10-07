This early Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deal saves you $50 on a PlayStation headset that's also perfect for Nintendo Switch and PC

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a multi-platform wireless gaming headset and it's currently on sale at a superb discount.

Right now you can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P at Amazon for just $129.99 (was $179.99). That's a $50 discount and just $11.05 above the lowest price that we have ever seen on this model at the retailer.

As it stands, this is easily one of the best discounts I've spotted ahead of Amazon Prime Day and well worth taking a look at no matter which platform you use.

As far as mid-range wireless gaming headsets go, you can't get much better than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P. It has a comfortable overall design, high-quality microphone, and a convenient set of on-board controls.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This is a $50 discount on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P. It's a great fit for PS5 or PS4 and also works well with PC and Nintendo Switch. Among its most significant features, it boasts Tempest 3D Audio support and a 38 hour battery life.

I'm a big fan of SteelSeries headsets, mainly because they blend fantastic overall design with lots of great functionality. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is no exception, with a slick white look that combines smooth plastic with durable metal elements.

In terms of features, you're getting an AI-powered microphone that helps cut down background noise, a 38 hour battery life, dual audio connectivity that lets you listen to both your console and mobile phone at the same time, and 360 Spatial Audio. As the PlayStation version of the headset, you also get support for Tempest 3D Audio on the console.

If you're outside the US or want an overview of some of the other deals available now, you can find the best prices in your region below.

If you're looking for even more models to browse, consider visiting our dedicated guide to the best PS5 headsets. If you would rather go for something better suited for other platforms, see our breakdowns of the best Xbox Series X headsets and best PC headsets instead.

