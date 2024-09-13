Friday's 13 best deals at Amazon: huge sale on tech, Halloween, appliances and more

It's Friday the 13th and almost October, so Amazon is giving us a spooky treat by launching a huge sale. You can save on cheap tech gadgets, best-selling home items, kitchen appliances, Halloween decor, vacuums, and more.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



To help you find the stand-out deals, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 13 best offers. The deals listed below are some of Amazon's most popular products from brands like Dyson, Ninja, Beats, and Amazon's line-up of smart home devices.



Some highlights that all include record-low prices are Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 (originally $129.99), the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.99 (originally $119.99), and the Shark AI robot vacuum on sale for $299.99 (originally $420).



Shop more of today's best Amazon deals below, which are limited-time offers. I've also listed Amazon's most popular sale categories below if you want to jump straight to the side, including Halloween decor, costumes, and candy under $13.

Amazon Friday the 13th sale: today's best deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but it can't control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $31.99. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the seven interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables in a breeze.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $35.99 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.

Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59.98 now $39.99 at Amazon

My favorite smart home deal from Amazon's sale is the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for $39.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Friday the 13th sale has the best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The already affordable Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush just became more affordable thanks to Amazon's discount, which brings the price down to just $69.99. The IO Series 3 features three different cleaning modes to personalize your brushing and a helpful two-minute timer.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99.59 at Amazon

The Bissell Little Green has become a standout best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the portable carpet cleaner on sale for $99.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $159.95 at Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale for $159.95—just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The fitness-inspired earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide an impressive six days of battery life. The Beats Fit Pro are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently $30 more.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base: was $420 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI robot vacuum on sale for $299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It offers powerful suction with true HEPA filtration and the inclusion of a self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $449.99 now $299.98 at Amazon

Amazon's 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $299.98 - $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Dyson V11: was $569.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

Dyson vacuums are worth every penny, and we think the V11 is the best in the lot. It boasts several great features, including an easy-empty bin, an informative LCD screen, and generous runtime. Additionally, it can automatically adjust the suction for different floor types for optimal performance. This impressive vacuum cleaner is now back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

