Forget OLED TVs – I review projectors and these 5 holiday deals are serious upgrades

Screen sizes of the best TVs get bigger every year. If you think I'm exaggerating, it's now possible to buy an OLED TV as large as 97 inches, though a screen that size will run you up to $30,000. Price is a big reason I'm a fan of projectors, which can deliver a 120-inch or larger image at a much lower cost.

While TVs get the most attention during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season, you can also find big discounts on some of the best 4K projectors, and some of those carry over into the holiday sales. With the right projector, you can upgrade your TV viewing setup to a serious home theater, so such deals are well worth seeking out. Below are the best projector deals I've found during my scans of retailer sites in the US.

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K laser DLP projector: was $1,699 now $1,099 at Amazon

XGIMI is no stranger to holiday sales events, and it’s now selling its Horizon Pro 4K projector for $1.099. That’s quite a deal for a 4K projector with auto keystone and screen alignment tech, a built-in Harman Kardon audio system, and Android TV for streaming. This projector’s sale price is the lowest it has ever been let go for, making it a solid deal.

LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector: was $2,999.99 now $1,996.99 at Amazon

This deal on LG’s 4K laser projector knocks more than $1,000 off its $2,999 list price. That’s a great discount for a 4K projector with a specified 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness and frame-by-frame dynamic tone mapping for HDR. The HU810PW also features the same webOS smart platform found in LG’s OLED TVs, which makes it easy to stream from video apps straight to the projector. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Hisense PX2-PRO 4K ultra short throw projector: was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

This Best Buy deal on Hisense’s new PX2-Pro projector reduces its cost by $500. That’s a great deal for a new ultra short throw projector and one that we praised for its bright, color-rich image, flexible setup options, and appealing design in our Hisense PX2-PRO review . It’s rare for a new 4K projector to get a price reduction this steep shortly after release, so this is one deal not to be missed.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 ultra short throw projector: was $3.499 now $2,799 at B&H

This B&H deal saves you $700 on one of the best and brightest ultra short throw projectors available. In our Epson LS800 review, we remarked on its exceptionally bright, high contrast picture and low fan noise, both of which make it a perfect option for daytime viewing. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the LS800 selling for, so if you’re looking for a projector that’s great for viewing both movies and sports, don’t miss this deal.

