Early Labor Day sale at Amazon - here are the 13 best deals I recommend

While the official Labor Day sales event is still weeks away, Amazon has fantastic deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to vacuums, coffee makers, and air fryers from all the top brands.



Amazon typically has a few really good deals at any given time, but this weekend's sale includes several best-selling items discounted to record-low prices that we typically only see during official holiday sales.



Some examples of today's top deals I've selected below include the Apple Watch SE down to just $219 and the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99. You'll also find massive discounts on some of our best-rated TVs, like the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, down to $1,596 - just $50 shy of the lowest-ever price.



Looking for top-rated appliances? Amazon has Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum down to $369.99, the iRobot Roomba i4 on sale for $209, a new record-low, and a massive 50% discount on the Ninja mini air fryer.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and we can't guarantee you'll find better prices during the official Amazon Labor Day sale.

Amazon weekend sale - the 13 best deals

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Ninja Mini air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $39.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working in a small space, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for $59.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are always popular at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $364.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $209 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i4 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.90 now $369.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $369.99 thanks to a $100 discount at Amazon. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

Rated as our best noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon this weekend for $249, thanks to today's $50 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

The 2022 Apple Watch SE is on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, Amazon has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon's weekend sale has the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with this weekend's $50 discount.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is a couple of years old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review, and it's down to $749.99 in Amazon's back-to-school sale, which equals the lowest price it's ever been. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Amazon's weekend sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is a fantastic value on an exceptional TV.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during holiday sales like Labor Day, Amazon has the best-selling 65-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,697.99 - $60 more than the lowest-ever price. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

