Don't wait - LG's stunning C3 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low for Presidents Day

Are you browsing for Presidents' Day sales on your Monday holiday? I've just spotted possibly the best TV deal at Amazon but it won't last for long. For a limited time, you can get LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,478.33 (was $2,499.99), which is a new record-low price and an incredible deal for a high-end OLED display.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's Presidents' Day deal on LG's C3 OLED TV is the lowest price you can find and beats the current offer at Best Buy and Walmart. It's a gorgeous feature-packed display at an incredible price and it won't last for long. Like most Presidents' Day sales, Amazon's offers end tonight at Midnight, which means you have just hours left to grab this bargain.

Huge Presidents' Day deal - LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday top-seller, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $549.99. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,434.28 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,434. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, making it one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals.



Price check: Walmart: $1,696.99

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

