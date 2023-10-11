Don't miss this Amazon Prime Day highlight: a 25% discount on the MacBook Air M1

The magic of Amazon Prime Day is still flowing, and today you can grab one of its most glittering deals - an Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) for $749.99 - a 25% price drop from $999.00.

Amazon UK has a similar deal on for Prime Day, with the same super sleek Macbook Air M1 on offer for £831.48 - down from £999.00.

Apple released this laptop some three years ago, but it may as well have been yesterday. It's also encased in a signature Air thin and super light body.

While we could see a budge in price in the UK, the US offer is among some of the best offers that come across our desks. It's not likely that there will be a major discount beyond this for Black Friday.

At this price, the MacBook Air M1 is the ultimate portable machine for anyone looking to work on the go and take advantage of all Apple has to offer. This model is only a few years old, so it's plenty capable of handling macOS Sonoma and MacBooks have a reputation of staying durable for quite some time.

If you're in the market for a laptop or a MacBook, I think you're looking as a grade-A deal.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for MacBook Air (M1, 2020) deals in your location.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) deals

MacBook Air deals have been pretty standout this year, and we choose this laptop in our lists as well our deals because it's one of our favourite laptops.

If you're looking at the US deal especially, this is one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop, so if you want one, now's a good time to act.

If you're not in the US or UK, you can see the best MacBook Air deals down below:

