Doing Black Friday on a budget? Here are 15 great deals under AU$100 from Amazon

Try Amazon Prime now To maximise your savings when shopping on Amazon, consider signing up for a Prime membership for AU$9.99/m. It gets you free and fast shipping on millions of eligible items, as well as exclusive deals. Click on the link below so sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to Prime Video too.

Try Amazon Prime now

Saving cash is our goal for shopping during sales, more so during Black Friday because this is when we see the best discounts on practically everything from most retailers.

It's not secret that while Aussie retailers try to price match or price beat each other, Amazon follows its own rules. So it's not surprising that you can find a heck of a lot of great bargains on the online retail giant's Australian site. And Amazon's Black Friday sale brings in some of the best offers we see all year.

So we've sifted through a ton of tech deals and discounts on Amazon to find what we think are some of the best products with the most tempting price tags – all under AU$100. While some items have dropped back to the same price we saw during October's second Prime Day sale, others have hit record-lows. So if you are on a tight budget, take a look at our list below and you might be able to find yourself or a loved one a lovely Christmas present.

In fact, some of these cheap-as-chips products are Amazon's own, offering good value for money.

Great Black Friday deals on Amazon under AU$100

Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 (save AU$50) The Echo Pop is Amazon's entry-level smart speaker but, for AU$29, you're getting a pretty good one. It undercuts the latest Echo Dot by featuring a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker (compared to a 1.73-inch speaker), supports Lossless High Definition sound, and promes a better listening experience than its slightly larger spherical sibling. If you happen to live in a large family home or sharing with flatmates where there are Wi-Fi dead zones, the Echo Pop will double up as an Eero Wi-Fi extender too.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) | AU$79 AU$37 (save AU$42) Don't confuse this with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – this is has a different processor that makes it oh-so-marginally slower than the 4K Max. The difference in performance between the two is not that big, so why not upgrade your streaming experience for just AU$37 instead of paying AU$57 for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

JBL Go 3 | AU$59.95 AU$45 (save AU$14.95) Already remarkably cheap even at full price, the JBL Go 3 is a perfect companion for a picnic in the park or relaxing by the pool without disturbing everyone around you. Don't get us wrong, it can get loud for its size, but it's tiny and produces some good sound. The cheapest at AU$45 is the black colourway, but the others just a dollar more at AU$46.

Xbox Series X|S controller | AU$89.95 from AU$65.95 (save up to AU$24)



This Xbox controller almost always gets a discount during major sales, but different colours tend to be priced differently. This time around, the black and white colour options are available for AU$65.95. While not the lowest price – that was AU$52.50 for the red controller back in May – it could still be a good time to pick up an extra gamepad or two for a reasonable price.

Logitech Lift | AU$129 from AU$66 (save up to AU$63) Designed specifically for people with small hands, the Logitech Lift is a great ergonomic alternative to the traditional mouse. And at AU$66 for the white model and the AU$68 for the pink and grey options, it's the best price yet on a beautifully designed everyday mouse. TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor has been using the white colourway for months now, and has just picked up the grey too.

Ugreen 100W Multi-Port Desktop Charger | AU$79.95 AU$70 (save AU$9.05) Power sockets always seem to be at a premium in every home these days. So if you're sick of having multiple chargers consume them all, this 100W multi-port unit only takes up one while letting you simultaneously charge up to four devices – everything from headphones to smartphones and (reasonably) high-power laptops like MacBook Pros. Multiple TechRadar team members own this exact Ugreen charger and can attest to its speed and quality.

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K | AU$99 AU$75 (save AU$24) While the Fire TV Stick 4K listed above is a lot cheaper, you might prefer the Google TV interface over Fire TV. If so, you can pick up the 4K version of the latest Chromecast for AU$75 – just plug it into an HDMI port on your telly and you get the full Google TV experience with all the apps you could want. This works best if you already have a 4K TV of course but you can also get the standard HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV for AU$56 – both models are cheaper here than on the Google Store.

Belkin BoostCharge 20K USB-C PD power bank | AU$129.95 AU$85.99 (save AU$43.92) If you keep running out of juice on your phone or tablet while on the move, grab yourself a portable power bank like this one. A 20,000mAh capacity translates to about 77 additional hours of iPhone usage or up to 20 hours for a MacBook. This power bank features a 18W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port, so it should be able to top up devices quite quickly.

1More PistonBuds Pro | AU$84.99 AU$52.99 (save AU$32) They won't be making it into our list of the best true wireless headphones but, for the money, you're getting a comfortable fit, decent sound quality and good noise cancellation. Sure, it's no match for the likes of Bose and Sony, but there's excellent bang for buck here if you're after a set of wireless earphones that offer some ANC and good battery life.

Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle | AU$169.95 AU$74 (save AU$95.95) Get the perfect brew at just the right temperature with the Russell Hobbs Attentiv. Featuring a touchscreen to power the kettle on and full temperature control between 40ºC and 100ºC, this kettle also has a removable infuser. It promises to heat up a single cup of water in under 60 seconds too. That's pretty good value at its discounted price of AU$74. If you'd like something a little cheaper, consider the Russell Hobbs Addison kettle for AU$56. We like it because not only does it have five temperature settings to choose from, it also features a removable and washable filter.

UE Wonderboom 3 | AU$149.95 AU$87.74 (save AU$62.21) Small yet mighty – so much so that we have a few of these in TechRadar's Sydney office, keeping us entertained through the day. Affordable and so waterproof that you can get it to float in a pool for up to 30 minutes, this one is perfect for a summer party, and available in a range of bright colours at under AU$88.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 | AU$119.95 from AU$94 (save up to AU$25.95) We rate the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 as the best instant camera you can buy, and it's currently available for AU$94 on Amazon in a few different colours. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) | AU$229 AU$97 (save AU$132) Sporting an 8-inch HD display, the Echo Show 8 hits the sweet spot between size and functionality. It comes ready with the Alexa voice assistant, and whether you want to stream shows and music, make video calls with its 13MP camera or control your smart home gadgets, the Echo Show 8 is a good option to kick start your smart home journey.

Lego sets | from AU$31 We're big fans of Lego here at TechRadar and they make excellent gifts for all ages. There are sets that cater to both young ones and the young at heart. And you can find Lego sets on Amazon for as low as AU$31. Below are some of our favourites" • Lego Star Wars TIE bomber | AU$99.99 AU$79

• Lego DreamZzz Mr. Oz's Spacebus| AU$1599.99 AU$83.30

• Lego Super Mario Starter Course | AU$89.99 AU$69.79

• Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers | AU$89.99 AU$62.50