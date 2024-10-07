Best Buy wants you to forget about Amazon Prime Day with this epic MacBook Air deal for just $749
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air crashes to an all-time low price
With the second Amazon Prime Day of 2024 starting tomorrow, October 8, the race is on for retailers to win customers over from the shopping giant with their own sales, and Best Buy has fired the starting pistol with this incredible deal that gets you the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip for just $749 (was $999).
This is a fantastic deal for a MacBook that might not be the most recent model (there's a newer 2024 release with the M3 chip), but it's still an excellent performer, especially at this all-time low price. Before now, the lowest price we've seen it sell for is $799, so this is a deal that should not be missed.
While you won't be getting the full power that something like a MacBook Pro offers, for day to day tasks, the Air is fast and reliable, with an incredible battery life as well. And, at this new low price, it makes it a great first laptop for students as well. Even if you're not keen on the macOS operating system, you'd be hard pushed to find a Windows 11 laptop that offered a similar level of polish and performance for around this price.
Today's best MacBook Air M2 deal
Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy
This Apple MacBook Air is now down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day, and it's the perfect entry point for anyone keen to try macOS for the first time or looking for an upgrade. It’s incredibly thin and weighs just 2.7 pounds so it’s perfect for taking out and about with you, while still packing a potent punch thanks to its M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. As an Apple device, it's extremely well built and looks impressively stylish as well.
Price check: $749 at Amazon
This model of the MacBook Air is powered by Apple's own M2 chip, which offers an 8-core processor and 8-core GPU, which will be absolutely fine for any day-to-day task, and even more intensive things such as video and photo editing.
As this is the entry-level model, there are some compromises. First, the M2 chip has been superseded in MacBooks by the M3 chip, and we'll likely see an M4 powered MacBook Air soon as well. Also, with just 8GB of unified memory and 256GB storage, this isn't going to be suitable for power users.
However, for most people, you're simply not going to find a better laptop for $749 in 2024, so don't feel you have to wait until Prime Day to get an incredible MacBook deal.
Even at it's normal price, the M2 MacBook Air remains so good that two years after its release, it's still on our best laptops list due to its excellent balance of affordability and performance. With this big price cut, it's even easier to recommend, so don't hang around if you don't want to miss out on this excellent offer, as we're not sure how long it'll last.
