Best Buy reveals huge Black Friday sale starting November 21 – and you can shop these 29 early deals now

Best Buy has been showering us with early deals over the last couple of weeks, but it's now announced that its huge Black Friday sale will officially start on November 21.

We've got a sneak peek of the offers coming this Thursday, including some impressive savings on Dyson vacuums, Apple MacBooks and LG TVs – according to the retailer's press release. Plus, I've looked through Best Buy's current batch of offers and picked out 29 of the best deals worth buying right now.

While you'll have to wait until Thursday to add them to your cart, I'd absolutely be ready to get the Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $749 (was $999), this Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $229.99 (was $499.99) and the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for $599.99 (was $799.99). These are all excellent deals on top-rated tech.

But there are also dozens of excellent Black Friday deals that are already live at Best Buy today. Highlights include the Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) – that's the biggest discount yet on the successor to the best TV in the world.

My other personal picks include the Shokz OpenRun Pro for $99.99 (was $159.99), the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for $17.99 (was $34.99), and this $300 savings on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 11.

Below are more of the deals I recommend from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, as well as a full list of the offers set to launch when the event begins proper on November 21. The retailer has promised even more deal drops on November 22 and next week on November 29, so get prepared for the barrage of bargains.

The good news if you're hesitant about buying now is that most purchases from now until December 31 are under the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee. That means if you see it cheaper than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer, you can get a refund for the difference.

Early Best Buy Black Friday deals - editor's picks

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for this year's Black Friday sale at Best Buy – and matches the record-low I saw over Prime Day. It's a bargain price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. It's a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy We rate these as some of the best bone conduction headphones for running and this is one of the biggest discounts yet. It's one not to miss if you want to try this unique technology that offers solid sound quality in a small and light design. It's only available in one color but this is one of the best deals I've seen ahead of Black Friday. Read more ▼

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package. Read more ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This is the best discount I've seen on the new Microsoft Surface Pro – and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications. Read more ▼

Televisions

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $79.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control. Read more ▼

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports. Read more ▼

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more ▼

LG C4 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this massive 77-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games. Read more ▼

Headphones & Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are at their lowest price yet. This model of Bose's QuietComfort earbuds builds on the company's spatial audio technology with the all-new Immersive Audio feature and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Read more ▼

Laptops

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Processor N200

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200 so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price. Read more ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 If you'd prefer a cheap Windows laptop then Best Buy has a decent saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 256GB SSD is a reasonable size that will easily fit all of your most important files and applications. A thin and light design, as well as a decent battery life, round out this solid portable machine for the price. Read more ▼

HP 15 Laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Best Buy's latest set of Black Friday laptop deals features this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and decent battery life. Altogether, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This is the best discount I've seen on the new Microsoft Surface Pro – and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications. Read more ▼

Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Best Buy As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer during Black Friday. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Best Buy This is the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and beats the offer that was available to Prime members back in July by $2. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Read more ▼

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's early deals ahead of Black Friday feature the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. If you want a cheap and capable smart doorbell then today's offer is an unbeatable price. Read more ▼