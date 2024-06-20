Best Buy just launched its 4th of July sale and you can save over $1,000 on appliances

While this year's 4th of July sales event is still weeks away, Best Buy has launched its official appliance sale, meaning you can already score big discounts. Right now, you can save up to 50% on best-selling major appliances and I'm rounding up the top offers below.



The Best Buy 4th of July sale is always a popular destination, thanks to impressive deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, Apple devices, and most importantly, major appliances. While we wait for the retailer to launch its sitewide sale, you can save on major appliances right now, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from well-known brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE.

Today's sale includes up to 50% off, which is the biggest discount we've seen this year, plus up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift on select major appliances. Below are links to more appliance offers, followed by the 5 top deals. Keep in mind that this is Best Buy's official 4th of July appliance sale, which means you won't find better deals at the July holiday event.

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: top 4 deals

Best Buy: get up to a $500 e-Gift Card with select appliances

The retailer is offering up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase select major appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges that are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Best Buy: save an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages

If you're looking to upgrade your whole kitchen or a new washer and dryer, the retailer has a great offer that allows you to save up to an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages. You can also get up to a $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift Card on select GE, GE Profile, and Café appliances.

Best Buy: save up to 50% on select cooking appliances

Best Buy's 4th of July sale offers up to 50% off ovens, ranges, and cooktops from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. You can also get up to a $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift card with select cooking appliances.

Best Buy: microwave deals starting at $179.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap microwave ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy's appliance sale includes deals from just $159.99. You can save up to $160 from brands like LG, GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and KitchenAid.

