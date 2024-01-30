Best Buy just launched a huge flash sale: iPads, Super Bowl TV deals, and laptops

Best Buy just launched a 24-hour flash sale, which means today only, you can score massive savings on best-selling tech gadgets - including Apple devices, Super Bowl TV deals, laptops, headphones, and more. I've gone through Best Buy's sale and listed the nine best deals worth buying just down below.



• Shop Best Buy's full 24-hour sale



The 24-hour sale includes a mix of tech items at record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, JBL, Lenovo, and TCL. Some highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for an incredible price of $309, a massive $850 discount on the versatile Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, bringing the price down to $799.99, and this Insignia 58-inch 4K Fire TV for just $269.99.



See more of Best Buy's top deals below, and remember that today's 24-hour sale ends at Midnight, which means time is running out to grab a bargain. If you're looking for more TV offers, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for all the best sales around the web.

Best Buy flash sale - the 9 best deals

JBL Endurance Peak II True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Today only, you can get the top-rated JBL Endurance Peak earbuds for $59.99 at Best Buy. As the name implies, the earbuds are great for outdoor runs and exercise thanks to the sweatproof/waterproof design, ergonomic fit, and 30 hours of battery life.

JBL Flip 5: was $8 9.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to pick up a high-quality portable speaker, Best Buy's 24-hour sale has the JBL Flip 5 on sale for $69.99. The Bluetooth Flip 5 delivers powerful sound, features a water-resistant design and lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $309 at Best Buy

Best Buy's flash sale has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $309 - a record-low price and the best deal you can find. The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy thanks to advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touch laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-range laptop, Best Buy's 24-hour sale has the Lenovo IdeaPad on sale for a fantastic price of $349.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, and 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,649.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Get the versatile and powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $799.99, thanks to today's massive $850 discount. The tablet-laptop hybrid features a touchscreen and a hinge, which means you can rotate the display around to meet your needs, plus you're getting a long-lasting battery life and an included S Pen.

Insignia 58-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $379.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Insignia 58-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for the fantastic price of just $269.99. The Insignia display features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a new record-low price of $379.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

Shop more TV bargains with our TV deals and OLED TV deals roundups. You can also see more of the best laptop deals happening right now, and you can look forward to the upcoming Presidents' Day sales event.