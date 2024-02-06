Best Buy has a massive 24-hour sale - shop the 9 best deals before they're gone

Best Buy has given us a Tuesday treat by launching a 24-hour sale with fantastic deals on OLED TVs, laptops, and headphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, and Dell. I've gone through today's flash sale and rounded up the nine best deals that are worth your time.



Today's 24-hour sale allows you to score record-low prices on Best Buy's top-selling tech with deals you won't find anywhere else right now. I've listed links to the most popular Best Buy sale categories, followed by the nine best deals. The best offers include Super Bowl TV deals from the retailer, like LG's popular 48-inch A2 OLED TV, on sale for $549.99, Samsung's stunning 50-inch The Frame QLED TV marked down to $949.99, and the highly-rated Hisense 75-inch QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,149.99.

Other stand-out deals include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99, Dell's Inspiron 15 laptop for $329.99, and the MacBook Air M1 on sale for a record-low of $749.99.



See more of Best Buy's top deals below, and remember that today's 24-hour sale ends at Midnight, which means time is running out to grab a bargain. If you're looking for more TV offers, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for all the best sales around the web.

Best Buy 24-hour sale - today's 9 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99 - the lowest price you can find. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy's 24-hour sale has LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV marked down to a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 24-hour sale includes Samsung's stunning 50-inch The Frame TV on sale for $949.99. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $349.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, plus smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built-in and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy

This Hisense set has been a best-seller here at TechRadar, and you can grab this 75-inch model on sale for $1,149.99. The U8 Series TVs come with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 24-hour sale includes the highly-rated Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for just $329.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch display, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD to ensure you get good overall performance plus plenty of speedy storage for the price. It's a great buy for general everyday use, admin tasks, and light work.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Get the versatile and powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $799.99, thanks to today's massive $800 discount. The tablet-laptop hybrid features a touchscreen and a hinge, which means you can rotate the display around to meet your needs, plus you're getting a long-lasting battery life and an included S Pen.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it down to a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

LG 4.1 ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: was $399.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

Today only, you can score a $240 discount on this premium LG soundbar and subwoofer at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $159.99. You're getting 4.1 channels and a wireless subwoofer to make you feel like you are surrounded by sound with booming bass.

