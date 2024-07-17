Believe your eyes: the Google Pixel 7a is now just $249 – yes, $249 – at Amazon

When recommending the best cheap phones, we often advise that you prioritize value for money over sheer affordability (after all, a $100 phone won't last you anywhere near as long as a $400 phone). However, you can sometimes strike it lucky with both during sale events like Prime Day.
Right now, for instance, the excellent Google Pixel 7a is down to a new record-low price of $249 (was $499), which is one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals we've come across, well, ever.
In our Google Pixel 7a review, we noted that the Pixel 7a could go from "a disappointing budget phone to the best bargain in mobile" after a price cut or two, and Amazon's 50% discount has finally triggered that metamorphosis.
For just $249, you'll get the standout design of the higher-end Pixels, as well as a supersized 64MP main camera that takes great photos. The Pixel 7a also offers an inexpensive route into Google's AI-powered photo editing tools, like Magic Eraser, which can smartly remove unwanted objects and people from your photos (that's the sort of feature you expect from the best phones, period).
Of course, this isn't the best phone of all time. The Pixel 7a's impressive performance specs come at the expense of battery life, and Google will only support it until May 2026 (at the earliest). But for a phone that costs the same as a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds, we think that's a small price to pay.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Google Pixel 7a deal
Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $249 on Amazon
When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 7a, we liked its power credentials and camera performance but suggested waiting for a price drop. Well, that price drop has now arrived, and it makes the Pixel 7a an even better buy if you want Google's slick Tensor G2 chipset and all the exclusive features it brings. Note, though, that this deal is currently only available on the Charcoal model.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods + Apple Watch from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: up to $120 off Bose, Apple + Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and Keurig
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Google Pixel from $249
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $64.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego and Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $81.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: Kindle and Echo up to 66% off
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from £95
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: Sony, JBL and Anker from £34.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers and coffee machines from £29.99
- Laptops: up to 42% off Asus, Dell and HP
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: up to £450 off Samsung and Google
- Tools: up to 40% off Bosch and Karcher
- Toys: Lego and Fisher-Price up to 50% off
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark, Vax and Eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.