Believe your eyes: the Google Pixel 7a is now just $249 – yes, $249 – at Amazon

When recommending the best cheap phones, we often advise that you prioritize value for money over sheer affordability (after all, a $100 phone won't last you anywhere near as long as a $400 phone). However, you can sometimes strike it lucky with both during sale events like Prime Day.

Right now, for instance, the excellent Google Pixel 7a is down to a new record-low price of $249 (was $499), which is one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals we've come across, well, ever.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we noted that the Pixel 7a could go from "a disappointing budget phone to the best bargain in mobile" after a price cut or two, and Amazon's 50% discount has finally triggered that metamorphosis.

For just $249, you'll get the standout design of the higher-end Pixels, as well as a supersized 64MP main camera that takes great photos. The Pixel 7a also offers an inexpensive route into Google's AI-powered photo editing tools, like Magic Eraser, which can smartly remove unwanted objects and people from your photos (that's the sort of feature you expect from the best phones, period).

Of course, this isn't the best phone of all time. The Pixel 7a's impressive performance specs come at the expense of battery life, and Google will only support it until May 2026 (at the earliest). But for a phone that costs the same as a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds, we think that's a small price to pay.



When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 7a, we liked its power credentials and camera performance but suggested waiting for a price drop. Well, that price drop has now arrived, and it makes the Pixel 7a an even better buy if you want Google's slick Tensor G2 chipset and all the exclusive features it brings. Note, though, that this deal is currently only available on the Charcoal model.

