Argos Christmas sale is live - shop the 10 best deals available now

Argos has launched a massive sale on a range of Christmas gifts for 2023, with big savings of up to 70% on tech, toys, and decorations. If you want to shop before the last-minute rush, I've picked out some of the best deals available today - including many that are the same price as Black Friday.

Some of the highlights include the excellent value Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £45 (was £90), a budget-friendly Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV for £249, and the brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £299.99. You can see all the info on these deals and more just below.

Need any more inspiration for what to buy this year? You should also want to check out our Christmas gift ideas guides for a variety of top products to buy this year. We've also got a hub dedicated to the best upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK.

10 best Christmas deals at Argos

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £45 at Argos

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. Now, at 50% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

PlayStation 5 Slim: now £479.99 at Argos

After multiple bundles sold out over Black Friday, Argos has the new PlayStation 5 Slim console available to order. This version of the best-selling PS5 console is 24% lighter and 30% smaller but plays all the same games. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Argos

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: £299.99 at Argos

A new and brilliant Nintendo Switch OLED bundle launched for this year's Black Friday and it's still available today at Argos. It includes the upgraded Switch OLED console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. This represents a saving of around £70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Argos

Sonos had already cut the price of the excellent Roam portable speaker to £134 and now Argos has matched it following Black Friday. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + £50 Argos Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Argos

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Argos - plus you get a £50 gift card included for free. This price cut felt inevitable during the end-of-year sales considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £30 at Argos

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Beats Studio Buds: was £129 now £99 at Argos

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy - and Argos has them down to a record-low of £99. We awarded these four stars out of five in our Beats Studio Buds review for their Active Noise Cancelling technology, comfortable fit and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (which are regularly priced at £200), this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under £100.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £339.99 at Argos

GoPro's latest action cam, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, is only a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Argos from knocking £60 off its RRP. As for the differences between this action cam and its predecessor, the new external and dual-channel audio tools are useful and filmmakers will appreciate the addition of 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage.

More of today's best Christmas sales