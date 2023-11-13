Argos Black Friday sale is LIVE - the 14 deals I recommend buying now

We may still be under two weeks away from the big day, but the Argos Black Friday sale is already live. And it's a strong selection of Black Friday deals, too. There are big discounts on excellent OLED TVs, some lowest prices I've seen on handy smart home tech, and a selection of super-cheap appliances to make things easier around the home and kitchen.

I've searched through the Argos Black Friday sale and picked out a small selection of the best deals I would recommend. Some highlights include 50% off the popular Ring Video Doorbell (was £99.99), a good-quality and budget-friendly 50-inch Hisense A6K 4K TV for £299 (was £329), and the best-selling Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer for £80 (was £149.99.

And if you're concerned that anything you buy today might be cheaper as we get closer to Black Friday, well, fret not. Argos has a 'Price Promise' in place. That means anything you see with the 'Price Promise' badge will not go lower before January 1, 2024. Look out for that on some of these chosen deals to give you some assurance that that deal you see now won't be beaten before the end of the year.

14 best Argos Black Friday deals

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Argos

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever for Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £80 at Amazon

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Argos. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Argos

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Black Friday, and Argos has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Hisense A6K 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £299 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 50-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. It's still fine for your general everyday viewing as long as premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99 now £44.99 at Argos

This second-generation smart display from Google is an excellent buy at 50% off. Use it to play YouTube while you cook, play music around the house, give important updates on the weather, display all your favourite photos, wake you up gently, and so much more.

Meta Quest 2 (256GB): was £399 now £249.99 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This felt inevitable during this year's Black Friday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight, vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 256GB of storage.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219 now £169.99 at Argos

This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is already on sale this Black Friday. A small caveat: it has been £10 cheaper before, so we could see a further reduction in the weeks ahead. However, this is still an excellent price for this large dual-basket that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £250 at Argos

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Argos

This mid-range electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price at Amazon. This brush doesn't boast many advanced high-end features but it does have the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. One toothbrush head and a tube of toothpaste are also included.

Nextbase 222X Front and Rear Dash Cam: was £109.99 now £94.99 at Argos

Nextbase makes some of the best dash cams you can buy so we'd definitely recommend this offer of a front and rear camera bundle at Argos. In our Nextbase 222X review, we called it a perfect dash cam for drivers on a budget thanks to its ease of use, generous feature set and good-quality video results.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,699 at Argos

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this TV and you also get a £300 Argos gift card when you buy it as a nice sweetener.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349.95 now £299.95 at Argos

These premium noise-cancelling headphones just came out, so a £50 drop is exceptional if you're on the hunt for the latest and greatest. We have them in for testing currently and will give you our full verdict later, but we can tell you right now that these cans are likely to get a glowing score from us. We're particularly impressed by the noise cancellation - as you'd expect from Bose.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £99 at Argos

This is the joint lowest these buds have ever been, which is a fantastic price for some premium earbuds that we gave four stars to in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also really nicely made and comfortable to wear.

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon: was £735 now £588 at Argos

If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with almost £150 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this early Black Friday deal.

