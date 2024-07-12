Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to just $799 - the countdown to Prime Day 2024 has officially begun

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, and the mega retailer has already started dishing out deals that might make you do a double-take. Amazon Prime Day deals officially launch on July 16-17 and we expect to see a flow of deals on either side of those dates, and today I've got a great deal on an Apple M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air laptop to bring to your attention.

Originally, this M2 MacBook Air was $999, and we saw that price reduced to $899 until literally just a few days ago when Amazon took another $100 off - it's currently $799, which is one of the best prices we've seen for this M2 MacBook Air.

As well as having an Apple silicon M2 chip, this version of Apple's iconic laptop is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, as well as a whole host of beloved Apple features.

Today's best Apple M2 MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Amazon. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

You can see our full review of this laptop to find out more about what we think about it, but in short, it's still one of our favorite laptops and delivers solid performance for a price that's hard to beat.

As well as its Apple silicon M2 processor chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, you can expect a ton of trademark Apple features and apps. This model features a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that's perfect for your conferencing and communication needs, and tons of syncing capabilities with other Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.

You can also get the M2 MacBook Air for this price in four colors - Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. You can look forward to a super thin and super-lightweight design with this laptop clocking in at just 2.7 pounds, and up to 18 hours of battery life. It also has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display for bright, vibrant, and incredibly detailed images, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

