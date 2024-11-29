An iPhone for £300? You can grab the iPhone SE for even less this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and with it some exceptional Black Friday deals on all kinds of smartphones. One of the best we've seen so far concerns one of the best cheap phones, the iPhone SE (2022). Thanks to a major Black Friday discount from Laptops Direct, you can now grab the iPhone SE for just £299 (was £430), sinking the price of the cheapest iPhone definitively into budget territory.

For reference, the flagship iPhone 16 retails at a usual price of £799, putting this iPhone SE deal well below what we'd normally expect an iPhone to sell for. Naturally, the iPhone SE can't quite go toe-to-toe with more modern iPhones, but there's still plenty of power for everyday use here. More than that, this is the cheapest way into the Apple mobile ecosystem, with the iPhone SE providing access to iOS, iMessage, and iCloud Photos.

Today's best iPhone SE Black Friday deal

Apple iPhone SE: was £429 now £299 at Laptops Direct The iPhone SE is Apple's cheapest handset, but it still packs plenty of power into its classic iPhone 8-esque frame. Put simply, this is an iPhone 13 in a much older design, complete with a 12MP camera, a Touch ID-enabled Home Button, and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. Internally, you're looking at the A15 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage – enough for everyday use and lighter mobile gaming. This is the iPhone of choice for minimalists, budget buyers, and those who prefer a classic or more familiar design.

See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Laptops Direct

The iPhone SE comes equipped with a solid crop of everyday features to keep you connected to friends and family, taking snaps and videos, and entertained. The 4.7-inch LCD screen is compact but vibrant and keeps things looking sharp; it's just big enough to enjoy videos on. The 12MP rear camera produces clear and colorful photos and videos. And the A15 Bionic processor comes straight from the iPhone 13 with all the power of the 2021 flagship; more than enough for light gaming.

You also get a true throwback feature: a Touch ID-enabled home button. We expect to see a refresh of the iPhone SE soon, so if you're a home button fanatic or just prefer a small phone, now's your chance to save some cash.

