Amazon rolls out huge savings on the iRobot j7 Plus series with this not-to-be-missed Prime Day deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 down to the lowest we’ve ever seen it as part of Prime Day . If you’ve been tempted by the idea of a smart floor cleaner, then the Combo j7 is the perfect choice, as it can vacuum and mop your floors and empty itself for just £599 at Amazon . Originally listed at £999, this massive £400 saving is not to be missed.

Sure, there may be cheaper alternatives out there, but the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus is a firm favourite here at TechRadar, topping both our best robot vacuum and best robot vacuums for pet hair buying guides. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus for, with the £400 discount bringing the price down to an unmissable £599.

If you aren’t in need of the mopping feature then you’re in for an even bigger saving as the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus has also had the Prime Day treatment, with an impressive 52% discount meaning you can now purchase it for just £429 at Amazon .

Today's best iRobot Roomba Combo j7 deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Robot Vacuum: was £899 now £429 at Amazon

Prime Day is ramping up with this fantastic £470 saving on the Roomba j7 Plus. So if you have a mucky pup (or cat) and don't want to face the horror of a robot vacuum making a mess a whole lot worse, the Roomba J7+ comes with iRobot’s P.O.O.P (Pet Owner Official Promise), which means it'll automatically avoid pet waste. That's a great selling point for this powerful robot vac, which delivers excellent pick-up on carpets and hard floors and self-empties, too.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus Robot Vacuum: was £999 now £599 at Amazon

It's no secret that we consider this vacuum/mop hybrid to be the best of its kind at the moment, with it topping more than one of our buying guides. So with this £400 discount thrown into the mix we're having to sit on our hands to stop us from snapping up this deal – but you don't have to. With all of the features of the standard j7 Plus, plus, an overall well-performing mopping function that leaves floors shining, this deal is not to be missed.

We rigorously tested the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus and the iRobot Roomba combo j7 Plus during our reviews. They both scored an impressive four and a half stars out of five, which isn’t surprising as they are nearly the same model aside from the additional mop feature. Both devices scored highly on their ability to suck up debris from carpet and hard floors and for their efficient object detection. The included iRobot Home app proved to be useful, with geofencing, scheduling, and an overview of the cleaning session, among other things. In addition, our iRobot Roomba combo j7 Plus review highlighted how well the mop works once it’s had time to soak through, leaving shiny and streak-free flooring in its wake.

If neither of these Roombas is your jam, then we have plenty more vacuum offers to explore on our Prime Day vacuum deals page , and our overall best vacuum cleaners guide .

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK