Amazon just launched a huge holiday sale: save on best-selling brands from $19.99

Amazon's massive holiday sale is live, allowing you to start your Christmas shopping early and save money. You can find record-low prices on best-selling gift ideas from brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Ninja, Bissell, Samsung and Shark.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's holiday sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals. I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever or close to, on items that would make great gift ideas. A few highlights include Amazon's Fire 7 tablet on sale for only $49.99 (originally $79.99), the highly-rated Cosori air fryer on sale for $67.49 (originally $119.99), and Samsung's excellent Galaxy 6 Watch on sale for $169.99 (originally $299.99).
Keep in mind that all the offers listed below offer incredible value, with discounts normally reserved for the upcoming Black Friday deals event. Today's sale allows you to score an early bargain so you can spread out your holiday shopping and check someone off your Christmas list.
Amazon holiday sale: the 17 best deals
Coslus Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick: was $39.99 now $19.98 at Amazon
The top-rated Coslus Water Dental flosser squirts hard jets of water between your teeth to eliminate the need for disposable floss. This cordless model features a compact design, a 300ml extra-large water tank, and a 30-day battery life. Today's deal brings down the price to a record-low of just $19.98.
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $67.49 at Amazon
This deal has brought the cost of the Cosori air fryer down to a record-low price when you apply the additional coupon at checkout. The Cosori six-quart air fryer features nine functions: air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, freezing, proofing, reheating, and keeping warm.
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It has a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Our reviewer loved its convenient, grab-and-go design, which earned it four out of five stars. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast, which also comes in many colors, from standard black to vibrant pink.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets are another Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the affordable Fire 7 on sale for just $49.99 - a record-low price. The Fire 7 tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit: was $119 now $59 at Amazon
23andMe is always popular around the holidays, and Amazon has the DNA test kit on sale for a record-low price. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test you can take at home.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99.59 at Amazon
The viral Bissell portable carpet cleaner is a best seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and the highly-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $99.59. The Bissell carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches around now, thanks to its gorgeous design and impressive feature set. The $130 discount is one of the best offers we've seen since its release. Alongside smartwatch features, you'll also benefit from personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, and heart monitoring functionality.
Shark AI Ulta Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $269.99 at Amazon
The feature-packed Shark AI Ultra is now on sale for $269.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting premium features like IQ navigation, being able to pick up where it left off pre-charging, self-cleaning capability, and a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Sales like Black Friday are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech, and there are savings to be had across the board for all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon
Amazon has its 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. The picture quality on this 50-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colors. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $375.99 at Amazon
The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale at Amazon for a record-low price. While a small discount, it's an impressive deal for a newly released Apple device and the best price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's pre-Black Friday deal brings this large 65-inch model down to $758.99, which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen, but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.
Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the powerful Dyson V15 Detect on sale for $599.99—the lowest-ever price. The V15 is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. Dyson's dust illumination reveals invisible dust you usually can't see, and the LCD screen displays power mode, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time.
LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon
The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,297.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a new record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000+ price cut.
