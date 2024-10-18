Amazon just launched a huge holiday sale: save on best-selling brands from $19.99

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Sales like Black Friday are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech, and there are savings to be had across the board for all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.