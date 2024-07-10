Prime Day is next week, but Amazon didn't get the memo: unbeatable AirPods deals are live right now, from just $69.99

Today's early Prime Day AirPods deals are so good that it's almost as if Amazon made a mistake. While Amazon typically reserves its best discounts for its official 48-hour sale (slated for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week), the retailer has dropped stunning prices on Apple's full AirPods lineup right now, with deals starting at just $69.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals



I've listed the best early Prime Day AirPods deals below, which include the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2, and Apple's luxurious AirPods Max. If you want the very best AirPods deal, it's hard to choose because all of the AirPods listed below are down to record-low prices, which means we've never seen a better offer. The discounts are so good that I don't expect you'll find better prices at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.



AirPods deals are among the most popular deals during Amazon Prime Day, and the most popular models tend to sell out. Today's early Prime Day AirPods deals allow you to avoid the madness of Prime Day and score an incredible bargain before the official sale even begins.

Early Prime Day AirPods deals - don't wait

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $69. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this early Prime Day deal is highly recommended.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals also include the AirPods 3, which are down to $129 - another record-low price. If you want the spatial audio tech and short-tipped design of the AirPods Pro but without the in-ear fit, these will work nicely for you. And, of course, they've got fast pairing, Find My support, auto-switching between Apple devices, audio sharing, and all the usual AirPods smarts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has dropped the earbuds to $169 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon

This is a great price for these excellent headphones – we've seen them fall to this price a few times, but very rarely less, and not for a while (not since 2022, in fact), so we're not sure if they'll fall below it again. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.

More of today's best early Prime Day deals

You can shop more early Prime Day Apple deals, including Prime Day iPad deals and Prime Day laptop deals.