Trending
Brands

Asus P320 review

Small and stylish smartphone that doesn't skive on spec

By Mobile phones 

TODO alt text

Our Verdict

Not very powerful or fast, but this phone does a lot of other things very well whilst looking stylish too

For

  • Wi-Fi
  • Compact and lightweight
  • Great build quality
  • Windows Mobile 6.1

Against

  • No 3G
  • Quite slow
  • Limited storage

The P320, according to Asus, is a choice for the fashion-conscious.

This is largely because of its small size, which at 55mm wide, 99mm tall, 13mm thick and weighing 105g, makes it not much bigger than the average candybar-style mobile phone.

The operating system is Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, which is the most up-to-date version currently available from Microsoft. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are built in, and there is a GPS antenna which means you can add some third-party sat-nav software and use the P320 for point-to-point navigation.

Windows Mobile

We like the lock button that turns off the screen and disables the buttons, thereby preventing accidental use when it's in your pocket. Windows Mobile has a software-based lock on the Today screen, but we found this hardware-based one more convenient.

Asus adds software of its own to the staple Windows Mobile offering, which includes a Today screen that can provide a weather forecast, update you on incoming messages, deliver RSS feeds and calendar details and let you easily add tunes to a music playlist.

A large clock display adorns the Today screen and simply tapping it lets you set an alarm. The key absence is support for 3G, though the device is quad-band GSM with GPRS and EDGE. The processor is sluggish, and the device is short on internal memory – though you can boost this with a micro-SD card.

Power users might ﬁnd the P320 doesn't meet their needs, but for those needing a more sedate device, this is a well-built option.