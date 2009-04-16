Toshiba Satellite Pro S300-11G review

A good laptop with inbuilt 3G that certainly appeals to the corporate sector but we feel it's let down by the weight and relative bulk to it's rivals

With mobility the key selling point of 3G broadband, laptops featuring it are inevitably highly portable – and also highly expensive. The Toshiba Satellite Pro S300-11G breaks this tradition by being large and affordable.

The 15.4-inch screen is considerably bigger than many other ultraportables, but it features a lower resolution than the Lenovo ThinkPad X301 and Sony VAIO VGN-P11Z/R, so images aren't as sharp.

It's a bright panel, but colours lack depth and you'll have to turn the brightness settings down to get the best out of it. Unusually for a business machine, you'll find a glossy Super-TFT coating, increasing reflections when out and about.

Graphics are handled by an integrated Intel chip, offering similar multimedia performance to the other laptops. DVDs and video files play smoothly, and the S300 handles office tasks with aplomb, but don't expect to be able to play games.

Great usability

The keyboard on this laptop offers impressive usability, with all of the keys moving with a comfortable click. It's not the quietest of boards to type on, however, even if it is comfortable, and lacks the finesse of the Lenovo.

Considering the size of the chassis, the touchpad is cramped, and lags behind the usability offered by the Lenovo or the HP, failing to take advantage of the extra size.

As a corporate workhorse, this laptop makes no concessions to style, with a design that's business-like at best. One thing that can't be disputed is the strength this bulky design has to offer – the thick screen surround offers plenty of protection for the display and none of the plastics flex under pressure.

The thick hinges also hold the screen firmly in place when typing, and this is a machine that will easily withstand daily use.

Bulking out

It comes at a price, however, and the Toshiba is too bulky to carry comfortably on the daily commute. The thick chassis also means you will have to choose your laptop bag carefully, as you may struggle to fit it in smaller cases.

As with other 3G enabled machines, the SIM card is located under the battery, and this laptop isn't tied to a specific network carrier. Networking features are comprehensive, with 802.11n Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet both in place.

The 250GB hard drive offers a generous amount of storage space, and four USB ports make it easy to connect all of your peripherals.

The sheer bulk of this laptop will be enough to put off some users, but for those who don't mind the heavier weight and larger dimensions, it's a well made machine that offers good value for money.