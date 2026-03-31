Why silence is no longer a security strategy

For a long time, cybersecurity followed a simple rule: don’t say too much.

The thinking was straightforward. If vulnerabilities weren’t talked about publicly, they were less likely to be exploited. Staying quiet also felt safer from a reputational point of view. Saying nothing meant fewer awkward questions and greater control over the narrative.

That instinct is understandable, but it’s increasingly out of step with reality.

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Christian Reilly Social Links Navigation Field CTO (EMEA) at Cloudflare.

Modern organizations are far more interconnected than they were even a decade ago. Systems overlap. Software is more modular and re-used. Digital supply chains stretch across organizations, technologies and borders.

When something breaks, the impact rarely stays contained. Risk now propagates across entire ecosystems, not individual environments. In that landscape, silence doesn’t reduce risk. It just makes it more difficult for people to understand what’s actually happening.

When openness makes all the difference

Most security professionals recognize this instinctively: staying quiet about vulnerabilities doesn’t make them disappear. It simply leaves customers, partners, and even internal teams without the information they need to assess their own exposure and respond effectively.

The MOVEit Transfer vulnerability was a clear example of this. Its impact wasn’t limited to a single product or vendor. Because the software was widely used for data exchange, the issue quickly affected organizations across sectors.

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What enabled organizations to respond was speed and clarity, not just speed. Without that transparency, many organizations would have struggled just to work out whether they were affected at all.

The takeaway was simple. When risks are shared, openly and completely, they can be managed.

This approach is becoming more visible across the industry. Some technology providers are starting to publish clearer explanations of how they assess and disclose vulnerabilities.