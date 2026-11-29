I've uncovered a great deal if you want a mini PC capable of driving triple 4K monitors, with the NiPoGi P2 down to £266 (was £380) at Amazon when you tick the voucher box.

Aimed at home offices, schools and small businesses that want a proper Windows desktop, under the casing is an AMD Ryzen 5400U with four cores and eight threads, a 2.6GHz base clock that boosts up to 4.0GHz, and integrated Radeon graphics. Memory is 16GB, storage is a 256GB M.2 SSD, and the whole thing runs Windows 11 Pro with its built-in security features.

Its connection options are generous. There are seven USB ports (four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, two 10Gbps Gen2 Type-A and a Gen1 Type-C), plus HDMI, DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio jack and Gigabit Ethernet. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 handle wireless gear, a cooling fan keeps the 15W machine running, and an HDMI cable comes in the box. For more like this, we've found all the best Black Friday mini PC deals, and our experts have highlighted the top 8 AI mini PCs for running local LLMs.

Save £114 NiPoGi P2 Mini PC: was £379.99 now £265.99 at Amazon A Windows 11 Pro mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 5400U, 16GB RAM, a 256GB M.2 SSD, triple 4K@60Hz output over HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi. Tick the voucher box to get the full discount.

Why we recommend it

As a home-office device, this is well suited to working across several screens. HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C each drive a 4K display at 60Hz, so a spreadsheet, a video call and a browser can each have their own monitor.

At 14 x 14 x 4.5cm it fits in a bag, and a VESA mount tucks it behind a monitor or TV, leaving your desk with just the screen, keyboard and mouse. The SSD takes drives up to 4TB (not included), so storage can grow with you.

Also consider

Save £60 NiPoGi P1 Mini PC: was £329.99 now £269.99 at Amazon NiPoGi's P1 is a Windows 11 Pro mini PC built around a Ryzen 5400U, with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a VESA bracket in the box for mounting it out of sight.

Price Context

Memory prices are climbing across the industry, so 16GB of RAM in a PC at this price is worth noticing. If you want more storage, the 16GB model with a 512GB SSD costs £349.99. Amazon also lists a 5% voucher and further savings at checkout on qualifying items, with terms.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the NiPoGi P2 if...you want a Windows 11 Pro mini PC with 16GB of RAM that runs three 4K screens, and the £100 saving off the £379.99 list price appeals.

✅ Buy the NiPoGi P1 if...you want the same processor, memory and triple-display setup in a black case for £10 less.