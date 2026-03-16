This Core Ultra 7 laptop deal for professionals with a 2K OLED 120Hz display is £427 off — Acer Swift Go 16 is just £722 with a code
It comes with 16GB of DDR5, a 1TB SSD and WiFi 7
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Acer’s Swift Go 16-inch laptop delivers a great mix of portability and power, and right now it's on sale for £722 (was £1149) at Currys when you use the code Laptop15 at checkout.
The 16-inch OLED display brings vibrant colour, deep contrast, and crisp detail to everyday tasks and entertainment. The 2048 x 1280 resolution pairs with a 120Hz refresh rate, so motion looks smooth whether you’re scrolling through documents or watching a film.
It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, combining 16 cores with boost speeds up to 5.1GHz. It also includes Intel AI Boost, giving AI-powered apps extra acceleration via the AcerSense software suite.
Today's top Acer laptop deal
This laptop packs serious capability into a slim 1.5kg body and now costs just £721.65. A 16-inch 2K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh makes everything look fantastic, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD keep creative work and multitasking running smoothly. Use code Laptop15 for the full saving.
It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory paired with a fast 1TB SSD. That combination will handle large files, creative apps, and busy browser sessions comfortably without the system slowing to a crawl.
Integrated Intel Arc graphics give the laptop enough muscle for creative workloads and light gaming. It obviously won’t replace a dedicated GPU workstation, but it does offers plenty of performance for photo editing, media work, and everyday visual tasks.
Wi-Fi 7 support means you'll get fast wireless speeds for streaming, downloads, and cloud work. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports sit alongside HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 connections, for monitors, accessories, and fast data transfers.
Video calls get a boost from the Quad HD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction. Image quality will remain sharp even in less-than-perfect lighting, which helps during meetings or catching up with friends online.
Despite the large 16-inch display, the Swift Go is surprisingly portable at just 1.5kg. Battery life lasts for up to 9.5 hours, so it should comfortably get you through a workday or a long session away from a charger.
Security features include Windows Hello facial recognition and a fingerprint reader.
For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops you can buy.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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