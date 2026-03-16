This Core Ultra 7 laptop deal for professionals with a 2K OLED 120Hz display is £427 off — Acer Swift Go 16 is just £722 with a code

Acer’s Swift Go 16-inch laptop delivers a great mix of portability and power, and right now it's on sale for £722 (was £1149) at Currys when you use the code Laptop15 at checkout.

The 16-inch OLED display brings vibrant colour, deep contrast, and crisp detail to everyday tasks and entertainment. The 2048 x 1280 resolution pairs with a 120Hz refresh rate, so motion looks smooth whether you’re scrolling through documents or watching a film.

It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, combining 16 cores with boost speeds up to 5.1GHz. It also includes Intel AI Boost, giving AI-powered apps extra acceleration via the AcerSense software suite.

Today's top Acer laptop deal

Save £427.35 Acer Acer Swift Go 16" Laptop: was £1,149 now £721.65 at Currys This laptop packs serious capability into a slim 1.5kg body and now costs just £721.65. A 16-inch 2K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh makes everything look fantastic, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD keep creative work and multitasking running smoothly. Use code Laptop15 for the full saving.

It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory paired with a fast 1TB SSD. That combination will handle large files, creative apps, and busy browser sessions comfortably without the system slowing to a crawl.

Integrated Intel Arc graphics give the laptop enough muscle for creative workloads and light gaming. It obviously won’t replace a dedicated GPU workstation, but it does offers plenty of performance for photo editing, media work, and everyday visual tasks.

Wi-Fi 7 support means you'll get fast wireless speeds for streaming, downloads, and cloud work. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports sit alongside HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 connections, for monitors, accessories, and fast data transfers.

Video calls get a boost from the Quad HD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction. Image quality will remain sharp even in less-than-perfect lighting, which helps during meetings or catching up with friends online.

Despite the large 16-inch display, the Swift Go is surprisingly portable at just 1.5kg. Battery life lasts for up to 9.5 hours, so it should comfortably get you through a workday or a long session away from a charger.

Security features include Windows Hello facial recognition and a fingerprint reader.

For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops you can buy.