'The next few months and years will be pivotal': Most tech workers aren't sure MPs understand what AI actually does
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By Craig Hale published
Political leaders might not understand AI enough
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- Tech workers worry MPs don't discuss AI's impacts on jobs enough
- At least MPs are looking at the tangible benefits on the NHS, ignoring the hype
- Concerns are rising that the UK is sitting in between the US and the EU in terms of AI strategy
New Teneo research has claimed many UK tech workers are sceptical about politicians' understanding of AI, amid a calling for tighter regulation to protect worker rights and human jobs.
Around two in three (64%) tech professionals believe the public debate about AI is poorly informed, and a similar number (66%) think people would be more worried if they understood what AI was fully capable of.
With agentic adoption rising, the report warns the "next few months and years will be pivotal" in determining whether Britain becomes a leading AI nation, or if it falls behind the US and other global firms.