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The 7 top 3D printer deals for beginners from £149 in the Spring Sales

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These beginner-friendly 3D printers from Bambu Lab, Creality, and more are a steal right now

Bambu Labs A1 Mini Review
(Image credit: Ali Jennings)
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Top tip: When you see a 3D printer deal listed as 'Combo', this means you can print in multiple different colours without swapping the printing material.

The Spring Sales are a great time to buy a starter 3D printer if you're a beginner. I've spotted big discounts over at Amazon, as well as 3D printer sales direct from manufacturers.

Right now, there are some eye-catching deals from Bambu Lab, Creality, Anycubic, Elegoo that are worth checking out. My top choice would be the Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo, now £259 (was £299) at Bambu Lab. It's tailor-made for rookies and earned 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge in our review.

Today's top beginner 3D printer deals

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo
Save £40
Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo: was £299 now £259 at Bambu Lab
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The A1 Mini Combo direct from Bambu Lab is an exceptionally good starter 3D printer that delivered "unbeatable speed and quality" in our review. It's a great deal for a multi-filament machine, but a mono-colour single filament version is also discounted right now too.

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Flashforge AD5M
Save £60.01
Flashforge AD5M : was £269 now £208.99 at Amazon
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The Flashforge AD5M hits a great price in Amazon's Spring Sale that makes it well-placed for beginners to test out without spending too much. It's a precise CoreXY 3D printer that also boasts easy maintenance and "fully automatic one-click leveling system" so you don't need to manually calibrate it.

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Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo
Save £66
Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo : was £439.99 now £373.99 at Amazon
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The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 is a fast, accurate CoreXY 3D printer that we found extremely easy to use in our review. Make no mistake, this is a higher-end machine that will help you develop your 3D printing skills. But at this price, if you're serious about learning the ropes and not upgrading any time soon, it's an easy recommendation.

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Creality Hi
Save £80
Creality Hi: was £279 now £199 at crealityofficial.co.uk
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The Creality Hi was one of those budget 3D printers for beginners that stunned us during testing. In our review, we called it a "high-quality entry-level 3D printer that packs in features and quality well above its price point." Get the Combo version for multi-colour printing. It's such a good beginner-friendly 3D printer that I've included it despite only being available direct from Creality.

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Anycubic Photon Mono 4
Save £61
Anycubic Photon Mono 4 : was £209.99 now £148.99 at Amazon
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This entry-level single filament printer is a good option if you plan to learn how to print 3D printed models and miniatures. Anycubic warns that there is a learning curve for beginners, but at this price and based on our experiences with other Anycubic 3D printers, the juice will be worth the squeeze.

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Creality Ender 3 V3 SE
Save £40.30
Creality Ender 3 V3 SE: was £209 now £168.70 at Amazon