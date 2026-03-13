The 7 top 3D printer deals for beginners from £149 in the Spring Sales

Top tip: When you see a 3D printer deal listed as 'Combo', this means you can print in multiple different colours without swapping the printing material.

The Spring Sales are a great time to buy a starter 3D printer if you're a beginner. I've spotted big discounts over at Amazon, as well as 3D printer sales direct from manufacturers.

Right now, there are some eye-catching deals from Bambu Lab, Creality, Anycubic, Elegoo that are worth checking out. My top choice would be the Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo, now £259 (was £299) at Bambu Lab. It's tailor-made for rookies and earned 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge in our review.

But all of these machines deliver fast speeds and accurate prints on the budget, letting you try 3D printing without breaking the bank. Most of them are effectively fire-and-forget machines, too, that automatically perform the difficult calibrations for you so you don't have to spend time tinkering.

Our 3D printing expert Alastair has tested over 50 3D printers - you can check out the top models in his guide to the best 3D printers. Based on his comprehensive reviews and experience, I've singled out the 7 top 3D printer deals for beginners.

Today's top beginner 3D printer deals

Save £60.01 Flashforge AD5M : was £269 now £208.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Flashforge AD5M hits a great price in Amazon's Spring Sale that makes it well-placed for beginners to test out without spending too much. It's a precise CoreXY 3D printer that also boasts easy maintenance and "fully automatic one-click leveling system" so you don't need to manually calibrate it.

Save £66 Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo : was £439.99 now £373.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 is a fast, accurate CoreXY 3D printer that we found extremely easy to use in our review. Make no mistake, this is a higher-end machine that will help you develop your 3D printing skills. But at this price, if you're serious about learning the ropes and not upgrading any time soon, it's an easy recommendation.

Save £80 Creality Hi: was £279 now £199 at crealityofficial.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Creality Hi was one of those budget 3D printers for beginners that stunned us during testing. In our review, we called it a "high-quality entry-level 3D printer that packs in features and quality well above its price point." Get the Combo version for multi-colour printing. It's such a good beginner-friendly 3D printer that I've included it despite only being available direct from Creality.