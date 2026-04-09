Codasip sale fuels speculation about GlobalFoundries expanding RISC-V processor capabilities

Studio licensing strengthens case for customized silicon alongside manufacturing services

Growing RISC-V portfolio raises possibility of future competition with Arm and AMD

Codasip, a Munich and Bristol-based semiconductor design company that develops RISC-V processor cores, is selling part of its business to an unnamed public U.S. semiconductor company, with speculation that the buyer could be none other than GlobalFoundries, AMD's former foundry arm.

Codasip confirmed the company will divest its low-end RISC-V processor design unit while directing future work toward security-focused chip architectures and system-level products.

That lower-end division includes processor cores used in embedded electronics, automotive systems, and industrial hardware, where efficient and customizable designs are widely used.

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A three-part structure

GlobalFoundries is seen as the most likely buyer because it has spent the past year acquiring RISC-V processor technology through multiple deals.

The company already owns MIPS and has agreed to acquire ARC-V processor intellectual property from Synopsys, expanding its reach into higher-performance and specialized processor designs.

Adding Codasip’s entry-level RISC-V cores would extend that portfolio into simpler embedded designs, creating coverage across both low-power and more advanced processor tiers.

The agreement also includes a broad license to Studio, Codasip’s processor development software that allows customization of processor instructions.