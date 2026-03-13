Beat the RAM price spike: Save £126 on 32GB of super-fast Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM in Amazon's Spring Sale

RAM prices are getting scarily high right now, and current market trends suggest they aren’t coming down any time soon. That’s exactly why I was thrilled to spot a great DDR5-6000 memory deal in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days.

Right now, the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB kit is now £409 (was £535) at Amazon. Given the recent RAM price spikes, that's a very welcome £126 saving on high-speed DDR5 memory built for modern desktop systems.

The kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MHz with a tight CL30 latency, the sweet spot many builders look for when pairing DDR5 with modern CPUs. That combo delivers excellent bandwidth while keeping response times low for demanding workloads.

Today's top Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory deal

Support for AMD EXPO profiles makes setup simple on compatible AMD systems, allowing the memory to run at its rated speed with minimal tweaking. Intel users aren’t left out either, as the kit also supports Intel XMP for easy configuration on compatible motherboards.

Corsair includes onboard voltage regulation, allowing finer control when tuning memory performance through the company’s iCUE software. That can help enthusiasts push performance further without risking stability.

The modules feature a panoramic RGB light bar with ten individually addressable LEDs on each stick. Lighting profiles can be customised via iCUE, letting you match the memory with the rest of your system’s lighting setup.

Although the RGB lighting looks great (assuming your case has a window), the real appeal here is the performance. DDR5-6000 CL30 delivers strong performance without pushing into the ultra-premium memory territory.

Compatibility is geared toward modern platforms, including Intel 700-series motherboards paired with 13th-gen Intel Core processors or newer.

With DDR5 prices trending upward, deals like this aren’t easy to find right now. For builders planning a new system or upgrading an existing one, this 32GB kit offers fast memory with a sizeable discount during the Spring sale.