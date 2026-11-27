If you're a creative pro looking for a great Black Friday deal on Apple's latest hardware, you're in luck - as this 14" MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip has a £600 discount right now on Amazon.

This specific configuration is the 1TB model in Silver, running the M5 Pro chip which uses an 15-core CPU, a 16-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, plus a massive 24GB of memory.

Amazon will sell you that model for £1,899 (was £2,499) – that's £600 wiped straight off your total bill. If the price is showing as being higher, we found adding it to the basket and proceeding to checkout drops it to that all-important £1,899 figure.

Why we recommend it

This is Apple's up-to-date 2026 model with an M5 Pro chip offering massive performance. The 120Hz display, Thunderbolt 5/HDMI/SDXC ports and 1TB SSD make it perfect for video editing and other demanding tasks.

In our review of this model, we criticized the unfortunate price rise, but this Amazon deal takes care of that.

Price Context & Historical Value

The original launch price for this generation of MacBook Pro was £2,199, but when Apple was forced to raise prices across the board, it hit a high of £2,499. Amazon's £600 saving drops it below its launch price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MacBook Pro 14" M5 Pro if... you're a creative pro or software developer who needs massive performance, especially if you're upgrading from a much older Mac

❌ Skip the MacBook Pro 14" M5 Pro if... you're a casual user, you're only upgrading from M4 Pro, or you want the new PROLED XDR touchscreen model