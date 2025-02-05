Vodafone AU's celebrating its doubled network coverage with some truly epic discounts and bonuses

If you’re in the market for a new phone plan, then you’ve likely heard Vodafone making a bit of noise about its recent network expansion. As we reported last year, the upgrades come thanks to a new partnership between TPG Telecom (which owns Vodafone) and Optus. This deal lets Vodafone use Optus’ regional infrastructure to significantly enlarge its mobile network coverage area, taking it from 400,000 to 1,000,000 square kilometres, and increasing its overall reach from 95.4 to 98.4% of the Australian population.

As of January 30, Vodafone has officially switched on the expansion, more than doubling its area of coverage across the nation. States with more regional population centres will particularly benefit – coverage in Queensland has quadrupled, for example – and it means that Vodafone is now a much more viable option for Aussies living or frequently visiting more remote areas. Where in the past they may have had to opt for more expensive plans from Optus and Telstra to ensure a phone signal, that's no longer the case.

Already offering the most affordable plans of the big three, Vodafone has dropped some specific deals to celebrate its doubled network coverage, including AU$10 off all SIM-only mobile phone plans for the first 12 months… and double the data on those plans for as long as you stay signed up.

That's not even close to the only deals on offer from Vodafone right now, though. While the deals above can rival any of the best SIM-only plans currently on the market, pairing them with some of the best phones available makes them even more attractive.

If you’re keen on a handset upgrade with a plan, it's hard to argue for any other route than buying through Vodafone right now. When purchased with a plan, Vodafone is offering up to AU$1,750 off Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra pre-orders, AU$560 off the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 range, AU$150 off iPhone 15 Pro models and the Samsung Galaxy A55 for just AU$6p/m.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra | Save up to AU$1,750 Vodafone is offering the 512GB and 1TB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for the price of the 256GB and 512GB models respectively, saving you AU$200 or AU$400 on your chosen smartphone. To maximise your savings, you'll need to trade-in an eligible device and stay connected to a selected plan over 12, 24 or 36 months, but even without the trade-in bonus you'll get quite the deal by pairing a phone we called "the ultimate Android" in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review with the discounted and data-boosted phone plans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 & S25 Plus | Save up to AU$1,315 Trade-in value is once again built into this total saving, but you're getting an even better deal if you don't need the all-powerful S25 Ultra. Taking AU$200 off the RRP of the 512GB Galaxy S25, you'll pay just AU$97.28p/m over 24 months if you pair it with Vodafone's discounted Small plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max | Save AU$560 Not interested in swapping sides to take advantage of these enticing Galaxy S25 pre-order deals? If you're entrenched in the Apple family and are looking to upgrade, now might be the time thanks to this Vodafone deal that will see you save AU$560 when paired with any 36-month contract. If you don't need the mighty power of the iPhone 16 Pro or the giant screen of the Pro Max, you can get the same amount of savings on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy A55 | Save AU$486 If you're after a quality smartphone without breaking the bank, this is the deal for you – and it might just be the best deal of the whole bunch. Adding up to just AU$216 over 36 months, you're getting an absolute bargain on an excellent handset that's one of the best cheap phones on the market at its AU$699 RRP. Pair it with a discount sim plan and you'll get a whole heap of data and 3 months of Binge to go with its premium build, excellent cameras, and large display.