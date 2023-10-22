Verizon deals offer $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of Black Friday

Verizon's current lineup of deals offers some of the best promotions we've seen all year on the latest devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung. They're so good, in fact, that they're offering a tempting option ahead of Black Friday in November.

For example, the massive trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 series, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Fold are all unlikely to be surpassed by the upcoming Verizon Black Friday deals. You'll also benefit greatly from the free Google Pixel Watch 2, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and cheap iPads that are being bundled in with select devices right now.

If there's one caveat to these Verizon deals, it's that most of the juiciest promotions are eligible for new lines only. That means existing customers' upgrade options are slightly more limited. Although, you can still bundle in some freebies and get decent rebates of up to $830 in value. In some cases, that's enough to get an entire device for free - such as the Samsung Galaxy S23.

This weekend's best Verizon deals ahead of Black Friday

This weekend's best Verizon deals ahead of Black Friday

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

An incredible close-out deal - the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan at Verizon. Unlike with the deals on the latest 15-series devices, no trade-ins are needed to get this device - which is still one of the best iPhones money can buy - for free. Simply put, this is an incredibly generous and approachable deal if you're willing to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Adding to the value further this week is the option to bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on an iPad - although you will pay for those device lines separately.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

Prefer to get your hands on the latest device? Verizon currently has a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for new customers on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro - enough to get the device for free. Existing customers aren't eligible for the maximum saving here but you aren't completely left out since they can still get a respectable $830 off. Everyone is also entitled to bundle in an additional Apple Watch for just $5 per month and get a $280 saving on an iPad as a side bonus. Note: those device lines are paid separately. See this same deal (up to $1,000 off) on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Pixel Watch 2

The headline Verizon deal for Android fans this week. You can score the excellent new Google Pixel 8 Pro for free right now with an eligible trade-in on a new unlimited data plan. Adding to the value is an additional option to bundle in a free Google Pixel Watch 2 on the side - a brand-new smartwatch worth $350 by itself. Put together, you get some fantastic added value here, although you will need to pay for the smartwatch line separately.

Google Pixel Fold: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Pixel Watch 2

It's not just the latest Pixel 8 that's received some fantastic Verizon deals this weekend - you'll also find a great trade-in rebate on the new Pixel Fold. This foldable is a pricey buy but the massive rebate of up to $1,000 can help offset that upfront fee significantly. As with the other Google devices right now, you can also bundle in a free Pixel Watch 2 alongside your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus a free Samsung Tablet

And finally, one for those who prefer a Samsung Android device. Right now, you can get a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $800 on the excellent Galaxy S23. It's a decent promotion that applies to both new and existing customers and can cover the entire cost of the device. You can also bundle in a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE alongside your phone as an extra, which is a premium tablet worth $549 by itself. Note, however, that you will need to pay for those extra device lines separately.