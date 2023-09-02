The 6 best phone deals to shop this Labor Day: free iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and more

Even though the event isn't traditionally known for its phone deals, there are some great options this Labor Day weekend. We've rounded up some of the best phone deals for Labor Day just down below, which include some of our best-rated devices here at TechRadar.

For iPhone deals, you'll find a great range of options from Verizon this week, including the best promotion we've ever seen from the carrier on the iPhone 14. Right now, you don't even need a trade-in to get the device for free, just a new line on an unlimited data plan - and the carrier is even throwing in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on an iPad.

Android fans are also well catered for this Labor Day, with huge trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 available on the latest flagships at Samsung and Verizon. Even those not looking to trade in can look forward to excellent upfront discounts of up to $200 on the latest Google and Samsung devices at Amazon this week - particularly handy if you want to avoid those pricey unlimited plans at the major carriers.

You can see a full roundup of the best phone deals this Labor Day just down below, and if you're interested in more categories, don't forget to bookmark our main Labor Day sales page.

Labor Day phone deals at a glance

iPhone deals this Labor Day

Apple iPhone 14: free with a new line, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon has just posted its best-ever cell phone deal on the iPhone 14 this past week, with the device now available for free without the need for a trade-in. Note that you'll still need a new line on an unlimited data plan here, but that pesky trade-in criteria has now been waived. Also up for grabs right now is the option to bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on a new iPad. These are great freebies but note that you'll need to pay for those device lines separately. If you're more interested in the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max then you can trade in for a rebate of up to $1,000 on these devices instead.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's best cell phone deals this week can be found on the more premium iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Both of these devices are available with a record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 right now - a saving that's enough to get the 14 Pro specifically on the house. As of writing, these are a match for the best deals yet on these devices at AT&T and the best carrier promotion available right now in terms of maximum savings. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: $429 $404.99 with a device activation at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a small but rare price cut on unlocked iPhone SE 2022s this week. Pound for pound, it's not our favorite iPhone deal, but this is just about the cheapest upfront price you'll find anywhere on a brand-new (and unlocked) iPhone. The catch here, however, is you'll need to activate your device as soon as you receive it, so this deal is best for those who have already made up their mind about which carrier they want to go with. Most of the major carriers have bring-your-own-device deals (like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile), so you can potentially get enough to cover the entire cost of the device plus a little left over for your plan.

Android phone deals this Labor Day

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, or up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Our exclusive Samsung deal may have expired now (you could get an extra $50 off), but there are still awesome promotions at the official Samsung store post-launch. Right now, for example, you can still get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a free memory upgrade on select colors. Since this promotion applies to both carried and unlocked devices, this one is a superb option regardless of your needs. Note those looking for a Galaxy Z Flip 5 can instead get up to $600 with a trade-in, with a minimum trade-in rebate of $200.

Samsung Galaxy S23: free with a new line, plus free Galaxy Watch 6 at Verizon

Verizon's cell phone deals on the latest iPhones tend to get the lion's share of attention but don't overlook this week's awesome promotion on the Galaxy S23. Like with the iPhone 14, no trade-ins are currently needed to get this device for free - just a new line on an unlimited data plan. This is the first time the carrier has offered this incredibly generous promotion without a trade and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 as an extra (device lines paid separately). If you're more interested in the Galaxy S23 Plus or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, then you can trade-in for a rebate of up to $1,000 off.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $200 off unlocked devices at Amazon

Amazon's offering some absolutely superb discounts on unlocked devices this week - especially on the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both of these devices are available with a massive $200 saving, which is a match for the best price we've seen yet for unlocked devices. The standard Galaxy S23, by comparison, only has $50 off right now, which isn't the best deal we've seen ($699 is the lowest).

