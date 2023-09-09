Exclusive: get $880 off a Galaxy S23 Ultra and a free storage upgrade at Samsung

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access to the next Samsung Discover event that starts next week - including one of the best deals we've ever seen on the stunning Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This device, which we currently rate as the best phone money can buy, is available with an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $880 and a free 512GB memory upgrade. Put together, this superb deal offers a total saving of up to $980, which is damn fantastic for an unlocked cell phone deal.

Compared to the usual trade-in rebate of around $700, you get some extra value with this particular deal - and exclusive early access before the Samsung Discover sale goes live for everyone next week. Note that you can only get access to this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal via the links on this page, so if you can't spot the promotion on the Samsung site, that's likely why. If you're interested, you can see more exclusive Samsung early access deals on this page here.

Exclusive Galaxy S23 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free memory upgrade, and up to $880 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Score yourself a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as little as $399 with this exclusive deal at the official Samsung Store. This is one of the best savings we've seen yet on this stunning flagship and the official Samsung Store also offers a free 512GB memory upgrade as a handy bonus. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice - in fact, we rate it as the best phone money can buy right now.

Should you buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Stunning yet familiar 'phablet-like' design

Beefy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

200MP camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a gorgeous flagship that will appeal to mobile power users who can make the most of its storied specs sheet. Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offers one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market, while the 6.8-inch 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display remains one of the best you'll find anywhere on a smartphone.

It is, of course, an extremely pricey device but it's one that's worth it - especially if you can line up a great deal like the one we've featured in this article. Our Galaxy S23 Ultra review awarded the device four and a half stars out of five, praising it as a more substantial upgrade over the previous generation as the outwardly identical design would suggest.

Also consider

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade and up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

This is even better than the popular pre-launch deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can now get up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and a free double storage upgrade on select colors – that gives you 512GB for the price of 256GB. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.