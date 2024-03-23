The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be getting a titanium upgrade

We've just got another hint about what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable, which we think is going to be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and numerous other devices sometime in July.

According to seasoned leaker of phone specs @Tech_Reve (via Notebookcheck), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to come with a titanium frame rather than the aluminum that's used in the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 phone.

It's a switch that we've seen from the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it means a phone casing that's both lighter and tougher. It does tend to be more expensive to use titanium in a phone, however.

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumor either, as something similar was suggested in February. There's also been speculation that titanium could be used in a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model, if such a version of the foldable device exists.

Coming soon

Z Fold 6 equipped with titanium.March 23, 2024 See more

Considering Samsung has already made the change with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it seems plausible that it'll do the same with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – though we're hoping that there isn't a price hike associated with the switch.

The latest information we have is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will show up in July – a year after their predecessors – with the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 most probably appearing at the same event.

We've already seen leaked renders of what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might look like, though they didn't inspire us much. It sounds as though the camera system won't get much of an upgrade either, though nothing is certain about this foldable yet.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another rumor doing the rounds is that we could get a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, perhaps called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. If that's true, it'll be interesting to see what compromises Samsung makes to keep its price down.