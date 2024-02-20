Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to draw design inspiration from Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come with a flatter and square-aspect-ratio inner display, potentially making for a phone with a wider inner screen and cover display.

That’s according to reliable smartphone tipster Ice Universe , who claimed on X that the next Galaxy Fold could be wider and have screen edges that are closer to a true right angle. If this turns out to be the case, as noted by SamMobile , the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a screen design that’s not unlike the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra .

A wider cover display would translate to a wider overall design, which would likely see the cover screen expand, perhaps offering a similar amount of screen real estate to the OnePlus Open . While Samsung has made improvements to the cover display of its Fold phones, they're arguably still too narrow to be used easily, especially if you have larger hands.



In the post, Ice Universe compares this to the screen design and middle frame of the rectangular Nubia Z60 Ultra, while including a close-up of that phone to illustrate the proposed look.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not as wide as the patent picture, but it is also relatively wide, and the screen R angle is close to the right angle. If you look for a mobile phone for analogy, it is more like the screen R angle of Nubia Z60 Ultra.And the middle frame is similar, which is a… pic.twitter.com/wWKCM0teMbFebruary 20, 2024 See more

This would represent a departure from the established look of most Samsung foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , which usually feature softer curved edges. Ice Universe’s tip matches up with a previous post from August last year that showed what was claimed to be a prototype Samsung Fold sporting a similar angular look.

Go bold with Fold

The past few generations of Galaxy Fold models have featured only iterative design changes over their predecessors, and while these have added up to making the Fold 5 one of the best foldable phones, there’s still scope for change.

We’d like to see titanium get used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to help make it stronger and lighter, perhaps opening up the way for more design tweaks. However, no rumors have hinted at this happening so far.

Instead, a recent rumor was camera-focused and has the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sticking with another 50MP camera instead of the much more impressive 200MP shooter used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which many fans were hoping for.

The rest of the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature the same 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP cover display front camera, and 4MP under-display camera that was included in the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s load-out.



The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently unconfirmed, but it’s expected to launch around July, with another recent rumor pointing at it being joined by the Galaxy Ring .