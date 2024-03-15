Strong Galaxy S24 Plus sales prove Samsung was right to stick by its middle child

We’re huge fans of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus here at TechRadar, so much so that we recently advised Samsung fans against buying the more expensive (but not all that much better) Galaxy S24 Ultra.

For the first time in years, Samsung’s newest Plus model offers better value for money than its all-singing, all-dancing flagship – read our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison to find out why – and it looks like phone buyers are responding to the surprising appeal of the Galaxy S24 Plus.

According to a new report from market analysis firm Counterpoint Research (via SamMobile), Galaxy S24 Plus sales in the first three weeks of release were 53% higher than Galaxy S23 Plus sales during the same period last year. Overall Galaxy S24 series sales were up 8% year on year, but since Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra sales remained relatively flat versus their respective predecessors, it’s clear that the Galaxy S24 Plus did much of that heavy lifting.

In other words, the Galaxy S24 Plus is proving a hit with Samsung buyers, and it’s not hard to see why. As noted in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, this new middleman boasts a better display, slightly better battery life and more RAM than its standard-sized sibling, while also offering Samsung’s full suite of Galaxy AI features.

Of course, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still objectively the best Samsung phone – it's got a more premium-looking titanium design and much better cameras. It also remains the most popular model in the Galaxy S24 lineup (the Galaxy S24 Ultra accounts for 52% of all Galaxy S24 sales, Counterpoint reports). But the Galaxy S24 Plus offers a comparable smartphone experience at a more accessible price.

Here’s how Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series models compare in terms of price:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $799.99 £799 N/A 256GB $859.99 £859 AU$1,399 512GB N/A N/A AU$1,599

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $999.99 £999 AU$1,699 512GB $1,119.99 £1,099 AU$1,899

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,299.99 £1,249 AU$2,199 512GB $1,419.99 £1,349 AU$2,399 1TB $1,659.99 £1,549 AU$2,799

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was rumored to be the last Plus-branded entry in Samsung’s long-running flagship Galaxy S series, but the early success of the Galaxy S24 Plus suggests the company was right to pay its middle child more attention, rather than simply disregard it altogether.

To see how the Galaxy S24 Plus stacks up against Apple’s latest middleman, the iPhone 15 Plus, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus comparison.