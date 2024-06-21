Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 benchmarked with Galaxy S24 Ultra-beating performance

We’re now probably less than three weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, so in customary fashion, there’s a tidal wave of new leaks to digest. The latest tips concern the likely design of the phone, and reveal details of its performance.

First up, MySmartPrice has spotted a Geekbench listing for an unlocked US version of the Z Fold 6, and this mentions a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Android 14, and 12GB of RAM. These are all expected specs, and are all in line with a previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 benchmark, but the scores in this newer one are higher.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has achieved a single-core score of 2,257 and a multi-core result of 6,903. That’s up from 1,964 and 6,619 for single and multi-core, respectively, in the previous test, so there’s a significant jump here.

Given that the listed hardware is the same, the differences are presumably either because the phone is closer to release (and therefore better optimized) in this latest benchmark, or just because benchmark scores can vary from one test to another. Either way, though, these are promising results.

Better than the best current Samsung

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an average single-core score of 1,940 and an average multi-core result of 5,119 on Geekbench, so the upcoming model should prove quite the improvement, as you’d expect. In fact, in these latest results, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 even has the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s average scores (of 2,160 and 6,746) beat.

As well as the benchmarks, we’ve also seen photos showing what appear to be dummy units of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. These were shared by 9to5Google (which obtained them from Sonny Dickson), but because both phones have leaked so extensively at this point, the images don’t show us much that we haven’t seen before.

Image 1 of 2 A dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: 9to5Google / Sonny Dickson) A dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: 9to5Google / Sonny Dickson)

You can see a noticeable crease in the foldable screens of both phones, as has been exhibited in earlier Z Fold 6 dummy unit photos, though as dummy units aren’t finished, functional devices it’s possible that the crease won’t be as big on the actual phones.

The overall design of the phones here looks similar to the current models, albeit with smaller bezels around the foldable screens, and less rounded corners on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumored to be landing on July 10, so we should find out how accurate these images are soon. Of course, there are likely to be loads more leaks to digest in the meantime, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the pre-launch news.