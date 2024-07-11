Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 pre-orders: best offers available in Australia

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order in Australia as of Thursday, 11 July 2024, with the devices officially releasing in just under three weeks on July 31. With so many different offers and inclusions available from Aussie telcos and retailers alike, we've neatly packaged them together below to help you find the right one for you.

In Australia the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 starts at AU$1,799 for the 12GB/256GB model, but you can grab the 512GB model for AU$1,999 if you need a little more storage.

If you're looking to pick up the bigger and more powerful Galaxy Fold 6, prices start at AU$2,749, with the 512GB model priced at AU$2,949, whereas the 1TB model will set you back AU$3,299.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched at AU$1,649 and AU$1,849, while the three Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 models launched at AU$2,599, AU$2,799 and AU$3,149 respectively – so both phones are seeing considerable price increases at every level.

Most retailers are offering gift-cards as their main pre-order bonus, so if you regularly shop at one of the retailers below, we’d recommend sticking with them for your pre-order. There are some attractive offers at the major telcos, however, including free gifts such as a Samsung tablet or Galaxy Watch.

For a more in-depth look at these new devices, you can catch early thoughts in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 reviews, or head on over to our minute-to-minute live blog of Samsung Unpacked to catch up on everything. If you just want our thoughts and the latest info on a new Samsung Galaxy product, you can do that here:

The Samsung Galaxy Ring isn't available in Australia just yet. We'll let you know when it is, but in the meantime you can tide yourself over by reading our Samsung Galaxy Ring review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 pre-orders in Australia

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Samsung If you choose to pre-order your new Galaxy Fold 6 or Galaxy Flip 6 directly from Samsung, by trading in your own device you'll earn an AU$150 bonus on top of its original trade-in value. Whether you trade-in a device or not, though, you can nab a AU$400 eVoucher, one year of Samsung Care Plus (valued at AU$229 or AU$149 depending on which phone you choose) and a nice little 5% off your first Samsung Shop App purchase. By choosing Samsung, you gain access to three exclusive colours for the Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold 6. While the two phones share the exclusive Crafted Black and White, only the Flip can be snagged in a very pretty Peach.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Telstra Pre-ordering one of Samsung's new foldable smartphones with Telstra could score you a whopping AU$1,349 worth of freebies, if you remain on a mobile plan contract . As well as the potential to massively cut down the price of your new foldable with a AU$400 trade-in bonus, Telstra is also offering a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 5G connectivity – retailing at AU$949 – redeemable after the preorder of either phone. Owners of the giant Galaxy Fold 6 might not need a tablet, but we thoroughly enjoyed it in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE review , and it's a more-than-tasty pre-order bonus. While even the best Telstra plans are expensive in comparison to competitors, especially with the upcoming price-hike, with a Telstra ID you can snag these bonuses without locking yourself into a long-term contract.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Optus Telstra just beats Optus' AU$1,348 worth of value in pre-order bonuses, but Optus' offering might be the best of the bunch. As well as a AU$250 discount off either phone, Optus is throwing in a bonus Galaxy Watch 6. The pièce de résistance, though, is that you will also get the brand-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – valued at AU$399 – for free! Telstra might technically be offering AU$1 more value with its pre-order bonuses, but we reckon the freebies from Optus are more compelling – and Telstra’s no competition when it comes to the value that the best Optus mobile plans provide. An outright purchase will provide the free Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6, but the AU$250 discount only comes with the purchase of either phone on a 12/24/36 month SIM plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Vodafone If you don't plan on holding onto your old device, Vodafone's pre-order trade-in bonuses are the best of the bunch. While its offers change from the Fold 6 to the Flip 6, both pre-order bonuses are worthy of consideration. If you go with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll receive a AU$200 discount on top of a hefty AU$700 trade-in bonus, as well as a year of Samsung Care Plus to ensure your phone’s (mostly) covered if anything unfortunate happens. Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers, meanwhile, can nab a AU$200 price-cut and free year of Samsung Care Plus, and the trade-in bonus is still a very attractive AU$500. The best vodafone plans offer great value so it's still worth consideration, but these bonuses are only available with the purchase of a new Galaxy handset in conjunction with a 24 or 36-month plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at JB Hi-Fi If JB Hi-Fi is your go-to for all things tech related, then its Samsung pre-order offerings aren't giving you any reason to switch things up. With the pre-order of a Galaxy Z Flip 6 at JB you'll get a AU$300 gift card, as well as one year of Samsung Care Plus via redemption from Samsung. There's even more value to be had if you opt to trade-in your old device, though, as JB Hi-Fi is offering an extra AU$400 via coupon. If you want to grab the big, bad Galaxy Fold 6 , JB's offering is the same – just bigger. With pre-order of the Fold 6 you'll snag a AU$400 gift card to go with your year of Samsung Care Plus, and if you trade-in your old device, you'll get an extra AU$500 off via coupon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at The Good Guys Good guys that they are, TGG is offering some very handsome deals for those who want to lock-in their new Samsung foldable before it releases. Not only can you get both phones for AU$2 less than RRP – we take what we can get on AU$2,000 purchases – with the pre-order of either phone you'll earn a bonus AU$300 gift card from The Good Guys, as well as a year of Samsung Care Plus. While a solid bonus, that doesn't really compare to the offers above. However, if you’re prepared to purchase your new handset paired with a AU$79p/m mobile plan on the Telstra network, then over a 24-month contract you'll receive a massive AU$1,100 off the cost of the handset. While it's not the worst deal, it's only available in-store (gross!) and you'll probably be financially better-off just putting the gift card towards another purchase and pairing your new phone with one of our best SIM-only plans .

Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung | AU$250 discount, bonus AU$150 Peakform band and 5% off first Samsung Shop App purchase

AU$250 discount, bonus AU$150 Peakform band and 5% off first Samsung Shop App purchase Optus | Bonus Galaxy Buds 3

Bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Vodafone | Bonus Galaxy Buds 3

Bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Telstra | Bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro via redemption

Bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro via redemption Amazon | Bonus AU$250 credit

Bonus AU$250 credit JB Hi-Fi | Bonus AU$250 gift card

Bonus AU$250 gift card The Good Guys | Bonus AU$250 gift card

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung | AU$150 discount, bonus AU$129 Athleiseure band and 5% off first Samsung Shop purchase

AU$150 discount, bonus AU$129 Athleiseure band and 5% off first Samsung Shop purchase Optus | Receive bonus Galaxy Buds FE

Receive bonus Galaxy Buds FE Vodafone | Receive bonus Galaxy Buds FE

Receive bonus Galaxy Buds FE Telstra | Receive bonus Buds 3 via redemption

Receive bonus Buds 3 via redemption Amazon | Bonus AU$150 credit

Bonus AU$150 credit JB Hi-Fi | Bonus AU$150 gift card

Bonus AU$150 gift card The Good Guys | Bonus AU$150 gift card

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 Samsung | AU$250 instant cart discount, bonus AU$150 Peakform band and 5% off first Samsung Shop App purchase

AU$250 instant cart discount, bonus AU$150 Peakform band and 5% off first Samsung Shop App purchase Vodafone | 10% off RRP with the purchase of the Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro

10% off RRP with the purchase of the Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro Amazon | AU$50 gift card with the Galaxy Buds 3 and AU$80 gift card with the Buds 3 Pro

AU$50 gift card with the Galaxy Buds 3 and AU$80 gift card with the Buds 3 Pro JB Hi-Fi | AU$50 gift card with the Galaxy Buds 3 and AU$80 gift card with the Buds 3 Pro

AU$50 gift card with the Galaxy Buds 3 and AU$80 gift card with the Buds 3 Pro The Good Guys | AU$50 gift card with the Galaxy Buds 3 and AU$80 gift card with the Buds 3 Pro

When do Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-orders go live?

Going live immediately after the Samsung Unpacked event taking place in Paris on 11 July, you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 right now, from the retailers and telcos listed above.

What do we know about these devices?

Everything! After weeks of updating our latest news and rumours page for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 , we finally know all the details about both phones, with Samsung spilling all the beans at the Samsung Unpacked event in Paris last night.

Somewhat predictably, AI is at the centre of everything in the new Galaxy Z series, with Samsung promising that the next chapter of Galaxy AI will provide a more versatile and flexible form factor to enable a range of "unique mobile experiences".

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before.”

So, that leads us to the next question. Other than more AI…

What's new?

Samsung's two newest foldables feature the same processor – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If that sounds familiar, it's the same excellent processor that powers the Galaxy S24 series, so you can expect the same super snappy performance with both devices across its suite of apps - including those utilising AI.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 is considerably lighter and thinner than the Fold 5, and has a squared-off design. It's brighter, too, with a 2,600nit display and 120Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, not too much has changed, with a 50MP main wide and 10MP 3x optical zoom camera, but there is an upgraded image signal processing unit for the 12MP ultra-wide sensor that will supposedly help in low-light situations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 design remains largely unchanged, other than a few aesthetic additions to the camera housing. The screen size and form factor remain the same as its predecessor, but the brightness is much-improved, with a maximum of 2,600 nits. The biggest upgrade comes to the camera, with a fresh new 50MP main camera compared to the 12MP resolution of the Flip 5.

Software is where the real change is, through. And how the AI integration fits in. Featuring in basically every area of the phone – photography, image and video editing and translation, depending on your use-case, its uses range from gimmicky fun to must-have functionality.

Enough with the spiel though… here's how the specs of both phones compare.