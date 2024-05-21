Samsung Galaxy S24 plummets to record price at Amazon - what are you waiting for?

Thanks to a surprise discount it's now possible to bag the superb Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon for a record low price of £559 (was £859). With unbelievable specs that would warrant an 'Ultra' name tag, this phone is an absolute steal at this price - especially since this deal is on the upgraded 256GB storage version.

With four out of five stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, there's little not to love about this phone. Not only does it have all the power and fury of Ultra but it also comes in a smaller package, making it much easier to handle.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB): was £859 now £559 at Amazon

The S24 is a beast of a phone that now benefits from a massive 35% discount. For the price, you're guaranteed amazing battery life, top-draw performance, and a gorgeous design. All of this is backed up by an incredible 256 GB of storage, giving you all the space required to store your favourite apps, photos, and videos.

One of the highlights of the Galaxy S24 is the amazing camera. It might not be quite up to the iPhone's latest standard but with better zoom and more shooting modes than you can shake a stick at, you'll be sure to capture some great pictures. It also comes with some really cool new AI photo editing tools that are not only fun to try but also useful for pushing your photos to the limit.

Spending this amount of money on a phone is not for the faint hearted but with the promise of seven years of Android updates, this phone is sure to serve you well for many years to come.

(Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

The Galaxy S24 isn't the only Samsung option, though. We've put together all the best Samsung phones so you can save time trawling around. Android fans will love our best Android phones guide, which has great options across a variety of categories. If you don't care who makes your phone, then heading over to our best phones guide will give you a birds-eye view of every brand right now.