Record-low price: get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $550 today

The official Samsung Store is hosting one of its massive Discover Samsung sales this week, which includes some of the best deals we've seen all year on the brand's excellent flagship smartphones.

One such deal that's caught our eye is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is available with either a massive trade-in rebate of up to $750 off, or an upfront discount of $300. Both of these deals are available alongside a free storage upgrade so there's some serious value on offer here.

With the non-trade-in upfront discount deal in particular, it's currently possible to get a 512GB unlocked device for just $999 - which is just $25 off the cheapest price we've ever seen for any Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you're not looking to go via the usual trade-in route, this is your chance to bag a Black Friday-level deal way ahead of late November.

The trade-in rebate is pretty good too. Although it's the standard maximum rebate that we've come to expect with the official store's Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, the free storage upgrade means that you save a massive $990 in total on the 512GB model. Not bad.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419 now $999, or up to $750 off with a trade-in at at Samsung

The latest Samsung Discover sale offers the best upfront discount we've seen yet on the excellent Galaxy 24 Ultra. Today's discount brings the 512GB model to within $25 of the cheapest price we've ever seen for any Galaxy S24, let alone this upgraded storage model. Also available today at Samsung is the trade-in rebate of up to $750 off, which also stacks with the free 512GB upgrade for a whopping $990 saving in total.



Easily one of the best phones you can buy today

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

Check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for a full run-down of why we recommend this outstanding device as one of the best phones you can buy right now. In short, you get a powerful device with the latest chipset, an excellent camera complete with a 10x zoom, and an expansive and bright OLED display that's easily one of the best on the market. While pricey, it's definitely worth checking out today's cell phone deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you don't want to wait until Black Friday.