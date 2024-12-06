It's time to upgrade now Samsung's best budget phone is more affordable than ever

The best cheap phones are better than ever thanks to a range of flagship features from the last couple of years finding their way into the budget models. Why pay through the nose for the latest model when you can get all the features you ever need for a fraction of the price?

One such deal around at the moment is the Samsung Galaxy A35 at Mobiles.co.uk for £17.99 per month with £0 upfront fee. The 24-month deal includes unlimited minutes, 500GB of data, and a free Galaxy Fit 3 that usually costs £69. If you need a basic, capable and affordable device, I think that this is one of the best phone deals around at the moment.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deal

Samsung Galaxy A35: £0 upfront, £17.99p/m, 500GB data + free Galaxy Fit3 at Mobiles.co.uk

A low monthly fee and £0 upfront cost make this one of the cheapest phone deals around at the moment. The 24-month contract includes unlimited minutes, 500GB of data, and a free Galaxy Fit 3 (usually £69). If you're looking for a cheap phone deal with some flagship features, then look no further than the Galaxy A35.

The Galaxy A35 "exceeds its price tag with a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance and highly customizable software". That's the verdict we gave Samsung's entry-level phone in our Galaxy A35 for review.

Samsung's budget pick has an impressive AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming and scrolling. The phone also has IP67 water resistance, which provides a great level of peace of mind should the unexpected happen.

It also has a decent camera and reasonable performance for the price; just don't expect to be able to play demanding games. But as an affordable daily device, it's hard to beat at this price.

