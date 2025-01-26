Here's how to get a free Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Watch 7 and tablet at Verizon

There are a lot of excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 deals on the market right now for potential upgraders but there's one that clearly has the most goodies and extras.

Over at Verizon, not only can you get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on any one of these devices, but the carrier also throws in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet as bonus gifts. The rebate alone is enough to cover the entire cost of the Galaxy S25 Plus and the gifts are worth well over $500 so you're getting a ton of added value alongside your new flagship phone.

Of course, there are some caveats with this particular promotion. As with most of the best Verizon deals, you'll need a line on the pricey Ultimate unlimited plan to be eligible for all these bonuses - including the free smartwatch and tablet. On top of that, you'll also need to pay for cellular lines for your accessories, which comes out at $5/mo extra for the watch and $10/mo extra for the tablet.

Even with these potential downsides, however, these Galaxy S25 deals come out at a net plus if you're looking for a ton of cheap devices on a high-end unlimited plan.

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S25 deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon

Verizon has just posted its initial round of deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series and they're definitely worth considering. Right now, the maximum trade-in of up to $1,000 off is enough to get the mid-tier Galaxy S25 Plus for free alongside an Ultimate Unlimited plan and you can also claim a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a tablet if you're willing to spend up to $15/mo extra for the required cellular lines. Note that this deal is also available on the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 but the maximum rebate only reaches up to $800 on this device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch

And, if you'd prefer to go for the Ultra, then this week's Verizon deals also stretch to this stunning new flagship. The promotions are the same as those outlined on the Plus just above - meaning you'll be able to get a maximum saving of up to $1,000 on this device as well as a free Galaxy Watch and tablet if you're willing to pay for the associated cellular lines.

