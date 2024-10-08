Don't miss the Samsung Galaxy S24 cut to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

October's Amazon Prime Day has arrived and that makes is a great time to grab an Android phone for a bargain price: case in point you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon for $599 (was $799). That a very healthy saving of $200.

We've previously seen the Galaxy S24 drop in price in July's Prime Day and other sales events this year, but $599 for one of the best Android phones is a great price. And it beats previous lows of around $650.

As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, it's one of the latest flagship phones from Samsung, and offers a great suite of specs and features, including Galaxy AI, all in a neatly designed body with an attractive selection of colors. I also feel that it's more easily handled than the larger Plus and, arguably, isn't smartphone overkill like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $599 at Amazon

With $200 sliced off its launch price the Galaxy S24 has dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. And at $599 it's now at very compelling price for a flagship phone that has a powerful chip, slick design, a trio of excellent real cameras, and a lovely high-refresh-rate display. If you're after a great phone that'll last you for a good few years, don't miss this deal.

Featuring a trio of rear cameras, comprising main, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, the Galaxy S24 has plenty of photography chops to suite pretty much any situation. Add in the Generative Edit feature, which uses artificial intelligence to smartly rework photography into the image you want or something completely abstract.

Then there's the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 120Hz display, solid battery life and a fast charging to complete the Galaxy S24 package. And that's why its sone of the best Android phones you can buy today.

