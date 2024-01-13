Don't forget to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 this weekend for a $100 bonus

You've only got a few days left to reserve yourself one of the next Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event this upcoming Wednesday. While details are still scant, it's highly likely that Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders will open directly after the keynote event based on previous launches.

Why reserve? Well, first of all, it's free - only requiring an email. Secondly, not only will you immediately secure your place in line once preorders go live, but you'll also get up to $100 in store credit, depending on which device you preorder.

While we still don't know anything about these devices - including their official names - there's no harm in putting your email down ahead of the event. The Samsung Unpacked keynote usually has plenty of details on the new devices, so you'll easily be able to determine whether any of these new smartphones are worth the upgrade or not.

Alternatively, stick with TechRadar on launch day, as we'll be covering the event and posting our thoughts with live coverage. You can already head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy S24 hub page to see the latest rumors and news surrounding this upcoming release.

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now

Samsung Galaxy S24: pre-register your interest and get up to $100 store credit when your preorder

While the devices themselves haven't been officially announced yet, Samsung has already launched a reservation campaign for its upcoming new generation of smartphones - highly likely to be the Galaxy S24 range. Simply register using your email address at the official Samsung site to reserve your place and get a notification once preorders go live (likely 17th January). This reservation campaign is completely free and will score you up to $100 in Samsung Store credit with your preorder - enough to bag some cheap accessories!

Not interested? Check out this week's best cell phone deals instead

What we know about the Galaxy S4 so far

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Officially, not a lot. No details have been concretely confirmed by Samsung itself, so we only have initial marketing information, rumors, and previous launches to go on right now.

That said, we'd be shocked if the upcoming unveilings didn't include the Galaxy S24 range. After all, Samsung has always released its flagship smartphones early in the year, traditionally using the Unpacked event as the big reveal.

Features-wise, we're expecting an iterative improvement with the Galaxy S24 range, although it's likely that all devices will receive new chipsets, camera improvements, and perhaps a slight design refresh. The initial marketing pictures tease that "Zoom with Galaxy AI" is coming, so it seems likely that Samsung will focus on AI software features for this generation - perhaps similar to Google's doubling down on AI integration with the Pixel 8 range.